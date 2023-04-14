Microsoft Edge vs Google Chrome: Which browser is best?

Microsoft Edge had its big relaunch back in 2020, now based on Chromium, the same technology behind Google Chrome. As such, there’s not a whole lot to choose between these two browsers. We’ve done the groundwork for you. Here are the key differences.

Chrome and Edge are remarkably similar products in 2023, so beyond an obsession with testing out Bing’s new AI integration within Microsoft’s browser, much of your choice here will come down to familiarity. You likely already have a favourite.

However, we know there’ll be some of you peeking over the fence to see what’s going on with the other browser. Whether you’re tempted by whatever is going on with Microsoft and ChatGPT, keep getting sick of feeling like Google Chrome to hogging all your machine’s power, or really don’t fancy using Edge as your default browser despite its pushy approach, it might just be time to give a rival a go. This is the big match-up, Google Chrome vs Microsoft Edge. Here’s what sets them apart.

Edge has the edge on performance

If you care about speed, Microsoft Edge wins… but not by much. Internet security specialists Avast ran a series of tests to uncover the speediest web browser, and Edge won out against Chrome. Neither was as fast as Apple’s Safari but that’s for a different browser fight-themed article. So, that’s Edge offers a speedier time for you and your browsing than Chrome.

Microsoft Edge also performs better on the security front. In a test carried out by NSS Labs, an independent company offering cybersecurity guidance, Microsoft Edge blocked a whole bunch more malware downloads and phishing attacks than its Google rival. In a test that lasted 23 days, Edge managed to block 96% of socially-engineered malware attacks thrown at it – from malicious links to pop-ups. Comparatively, Google Chrome blocked 88%. Microsoft Edge wins here if security and performance are key concerns of yours.

Google vs Bing

Right now, Google Search is winning comfortably on sheer popularity. According to Statcounter’s most recent count, Google has around 93% of the market share, compared to just 2.8% for Microsoft Bing. Despite this, the experiences of searching in both are fairly similar. Yes, we know, you’re probably yelling that “Bing is bad” towards us right now but, for your day-to-day searches, you’ll notice little difference beyond an interface that looks a bit different.

As such it might come down to your preferences in terms of integration, like if you’re a fan of Google Maps or YouTube, for which Microsoft has little to compete with.

Microsoft has Vertical Tabs

With both browsers running on Chromium, the general experience is remarkably similar now, and that makes the switch to Microsoft Edge a much less daunting one if you’ve been one of the many long-time Chrome users and are now considering changing.

However, Microsoft has added a feature that might tickle an organisational scratch of yours, and that’s vertical tabs. Vertical tabs are what it says on the tin. Instead of your tabs being crammed, and we mean cramped if you’re tab hoarders like us, they are shifted to the left side in a much neater and clearer list. It takes up a bit of your web page real estate but it’s a smart change-up.

Chrome is way ahead on mobile

Again, popularity doesn’t mean much but Google Chrome has a whopping 64% of market share on mobile, with that big chunk missing due to the behemoth that is Apple. Chrome even overshadows Safari’s 25%. Edge though, it’s relegated to the “Other” section of Statcounter’s current results. That puts it lower than Instabridge – heard of it? – at 0.08%. So, yeah, we’re not using Microsoft Edge on mobile and it seems like many others aren’t either. We haven’t noticed a significant push from Microsoft for it either.

Conversely, Google pays a whole lot of attention to Chrome on mobile, meaning updates and new features are guaranteed frequently and for the long haul. Edge on Mobile does have Bing Chat AI now though.