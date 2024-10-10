Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Meta Quest 3S vs Meta Quest 2: Is it time to upgrade?

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upon its release in 2020, we were blown away with the Meta Quest 2 and gave the headset a glowing five-star review. Now, four years later, how does the recently announced Meta Quest 3S compare?

While we haven’t reviewed the Quest 3S yet, we have compared the specs of the upcoming headset to the Quest 2 and noted the key differences here.

Keep reading to learn more about the Quest 3S compared to the Quest 2 and decide whether it’s worth upgrading to the newer model.

Meta Quest 3SMeta Quest 2
UK RRP£289.99£299
USA RRP$299.99£300
ManufacturerMetaMeta
ProcessorSnapdragon XR2 Gen 2Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1
Refresh Rate120Hz120Hz
Battery Cell4324mAh3640mAh
Resolution1832 x 19201832 x 1920
Specs comparison table

Price

Currently available for pre-order, the Quest 3S has a starting RRP of £289.99/$299.99 and is available in 128GB or 256GB storage options.

The Meta Quest 2 was initially launched under the name Oculus Quest 2 in 2020. It was then rebranded to Meta Quest 2 after Facebook’s Meta rebrand. Previously available in storage sizes of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB, the Quest 2’s RRP has fluctuated between a more budget-friendly £299/$300 up to £399/$400. However, at the time of writing the Quest 2 has been discontinued and so it can no longer be purchased from most retailers.

The Quest 3S runs on Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2

Like the Quest 3, the Quest 3S runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor whereas the Quest 2 runs on Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1. 

Although we haven’t tested the Quest 3S’ performance power, Meta promises the chipset boasts “double the graphic processing power of Quest 2” which means even complex games should play “smoother with crisper details.” 

The Quest 3S also promises “lightning-fast performance” that brings “details to life”.

We noted in our Quest 2 review that the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 chipset, although more powerful than the chip found in the original Quest headset, is still mobile-grade. With this in mind, we are especially keen to experience the improvement with the Quest 3S.

Quest 3S displaying Snapdragon chip
Meta Quest 3S (credit: Meta)

The Quest 3S has a better resolution and colour

The Quest 3S boasts the same mixed reality experience as the Quest 3 (despite being a cheaper headset), with 4.5 times the resolution and colour compared to the Quest 2.

Meta explains that this improvement helps virtual objects “come to life in the room around you in high-definition resolution,” which allows for immersive experiences that feel real with “brilliant colour and rich surround sound.”

A white Oculus Quest 2 kept on a wooden table, back left view
Meta Quest 2

The Quest 3S has full-colour passthrough

Full-colour passthrough is found on both the Quest 3 and Quest Pro headsets, and will also feature on the Quest 3S. 

Passthrough allows you to step outside the immersive view in your headset to see a real-time view of your surroundings. While the Quest 2’s passthrough is greyscale, the Quest 3S has a full-colour passthrough for a more true-to-life experience.

The Quest 3S actually has the same full-colour passthrough as the Quest 3, at 4 MP, 18 PPD. Considering we were impressed with the Quest 3’s passthrough and found that it was to blend the real and the virtual worlds seamlessly into one landscape, this bodes well for the upcoming Quest 3S.

A white Oculus Quest 2 kept on a wooden table, front left view
Inside of Meta Quest 2

The Quest 3S has a bigger battery

With a 3640mAh battery capacity, the Quest 2 lasts for just over two hours of playtime or up to three hours for video content. While it is possible to keep playing with the headset plugged into a power source, the included charging cable is too short, so this will need to be factored in as an extra expense. 

On the other hand, the Quest 3S has a larger 4324mAh battery cell which Meta confirms should provide a 2.5-hour runtime. Although we haven’t tested this ourselves, this is the same runtime found on the much more expensive Meta Quest Pro. 

The Quest 3S is compatible with Quest 3 exclusive apps

Meta says that the Quest 3S will be compatible with the full library of Meta apps and games, which includes those exclusive to the Quest 3. 

In fact, games that received performance updates that were specific to the Quest 3 will also work on the Quest 3S. 

Early Verdict

With a new processor, improved battery life and an overall better resolution, on paper the Quest 3S represents a solid upgrade to the Quest 2. With that being said, we haven’t reviewed the former headset yet so we’ll hold off from giving a conclusive verdict until it’s been thoroughly tested.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

