MediaTek Dimensity 9400 vs MediaTek Dimensity 9300: What’s new?

MediaTek has lifted the lid on its 2025 flagship mobile chipset, the Dimensity 9400, but how does it compare to last year’s top-end Dimensity 9300?

Despite the Dimensity 9300 and the overclocked 9300+ offering impressive performance that bests even the Snapdragon-equipped competition, MediaTek’s new processor delivers even more. More processing power. More AI smarts. More camera features. Just, more.

But despite all this, it can be hard to work out exactly what’s new with this year’s chipset – but that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in. Here, we break down all the key differences between the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and the Dimensity 9300.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 has better performance

The newer Dimensity 9400 continues with MediaTek’s All-Big-Core design first introduced with last year’s Dimensity 9300 chipset, and although both are produced on a 3nm process, the newer chipset uses TSMC’s second-gen 3nm process.

More importantly, the Dimensity 9400 offers a solid performance upgrade across the board. The eighth-gen NPU boasts both performance and flexible cores for better performance and power efficiency when running AI tasks, while the CPU offers a 35% boost to single-core performance and 28% in the multi-core department.

The GPU, on the other hand, offers a massive 41% boost to peak performance and 40% faster ray-tracing performance while still being 44% more efficient.

Early Geekbench 6 scores of 3055 and 9600 paint a picture of a massively upgraded chipset, with the overclocked Dimensity 9300+ in the Xiaomi 14T Pro scoring 2226 and 7227 respectively in the same benchmark test.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 supports second-gen ‘Agentic AI’

The newer Dimensity 9400 chipset makes good use of the upgraded NPU by supporting what MediaTek calls ‘Agentic AI’.

MediaTek sees this as the natural progression for on-device AI capabilities, essentially providing developers and manufacturers with the framework to create AI Agents that handle specific tasks on your device. In a simple form, it’ll allow AI agents to solve more complex problems by working out what needs to be triggered on your device and doing that on your behalf.

While MediaTek was coy at giving specific examples of what this might look like, it has claimed that many manufacturers are ‘taking advantage’ of the Agentic AI in their 9400-equipped devices, so we don’t have long to find out.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 offers upgraded connectivity

Not keen on just upping the performance and AI prowess on this year’s chipset, MediaTek has also bolstered the connectivity components within. That includes what MediaTek calls its AI Network Suite 2.0, making it 15% faster to connect to Wi-Fi and cellular networks in busy environments.

It also supports Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band support for improved Wi-Fi performance when connected to a compatible Wi-Fi network, while UltraSave 4.0 means that connectivity in general is 18% more efficient.

Bluetooth connectivity has also been upgraded to support up to 24-bit/384KHz Bluetooth audio, helping keep pace with Qualcomm’s competing Snapdragon Sound tech.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 boasts advanced camera feature support

MediaTek also has camera performance in its sights with an upgraded ISP in the form of the Imagiq 1090.

New camera features include support for full-range HDR Zoom and a generative AI-powered Super Zoom that we assume is similar to Google’s Super Res Zoom tech that boosts digital zoom performance.

There’s also a boost to video tech, with one of the most notable features being a smooth video zoom with a sustained target focus. That essentially means that you shouldn’t see the jitter that’s all but too common when zooming on an Android device, and that it’ll keep your subject in the exact same place despite switching between different lenses with different focal lengths.

It also supports a boosted 8K@60fps video, with support for new codecs including HECV, AVC, VP9 and AV1.