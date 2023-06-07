MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) vs LG Gram SuperSlim

Apple recently announced the new MacBook Air 15-inch (2023), a 15-inch laptop powered by the Apple M2 chip. We’ve put together this guide to highlight how the device compares to the 15-inch LG Gram SuperSlim.

Both laptops are incredibly slim and lightweight with spacious 15-inch displays and similar price points.

The most obvious difference between the two laptops is their operating systems – the MacBook runs MacOS and the LG Gram Windows 11. However, there are actually a few major differences worth highlighting.

If you’re on the fence between the MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) and the LG Gram SuperSlim, stay on this page to discover how the two laptops compare…

Apple M2 vs 13th Gen Intel Core i7

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by the Apple Silicon M2 chip. This is an Apple-made chipset with an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine and a 100GB/s memory bandwidth.

The LG Gram SuperSlim is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

LG Gram SuperSlim

The LG Gram SuperSlim has an OLED display

The LG Gram SuperSlim has a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 1920 x 1080.

The MacBook Air has a slightly smaller 15.3-inch backlit LED Liquid Retina screen, though it does benefit from a larger 2880 x 1864 resolution.

The MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) has a longer battery life

Both the MacBook Air 15-inch and the LG Gram SuperSlim have similarly impressive all-day battery lives, but the MacBook has a slightly larger battery on paper.

Apple claims that the 66.5Wh battery in the MacBook Air is capable of delivering about 18 hours of Apple TV movie playback or 15 hours of wireless web browsing.

The LG Gram SuperSlim, meanwhile, has a 60Wh battery that should offer up to 16 hours of video playback – just two hours less than the 15-inch MacBook.

The 15-inch MacBook Air also supports 70W fast charging, something LG doesn’t mention on its own spec sheet.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023)

The MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) has larger memory and storage options

The LG Gram SuperSlim comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage.

The base configuration of the MacBook Air is limited to 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage, but the laptop is configurable with up to 24GB of RAM and a huge 2TB of storage. This means you have more flexibility whether you’d prefer to save money and opt for a lower specced laptop or spend more and get the best specs possible.

Despite these differences, if you choose the same memory and storage options both laptops do end up landing around the £1799 mark, meaning you’ll get the same amount of RAM and storage for the same price regardless of which laptop you choose.