Mac Pro (2023) vs Mac Pro (2019): Is Apple Silicon better?

Apple just announced the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro, which boasts the brand-new M2 Ultra Bionic chipset with a 76-core CPU.

Mac Pro fans have been waiting on tenterhooks for a refresh, and this year’s WWDC event finally fulfilled that wish. The Mac Pro (2023) is the first Mac Pro to launch with Apple Silicon Bionic chips, which should bring a huge upgrade in terms of performance.

Keep reading to find out all the key differences between these two devices.

Mac Pro (2019) is available to buy right now.

Mac Pro (2023) has been announced, we will update this article when we know more about the exact release dates.

Mac Pro (2019) starts at £5499/$5999.

Mac Pro (2023) comes in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures. The Tower starts at £7199 and the Rack starts at £7699.

Specs and Performance

Brand-new M2 Ultra chip on the recent Mac Pro

Intel-based solutions for the 2019 Mac Pro

Apple revealed the most powerful member of the M2 family with the M2 Ultra chipset. The Ultra comes with up to a 76-core GPU, 24-core CPU and a 32-core Neural Engine when used in the Mac Pro. Apple claims that it is up to seven times faster than the starting configuration of the Mac Pro (2019) model, making it far and away the best pick in terms of power.

The latest Mac Pro can support up to six Pro Display XDRs, making it a great pick for creative professionals over its predecessor. It also comes with two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a dual 10GB Ethernet port and eight USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. The 2019 model comes with support for Thunderbolt 3 and opted for two USB-A ports, making it less capable in terms of connectivity.