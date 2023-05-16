Logitech G Cloud vs Razer Edge 5G: Which streaming handheld wins?

Logitech has announced the G Cloud gaming handheld is headed to Europe. That’s unlike the Razer Edge 5G, currently only available in the US. If you’re mulling over which to buy, we’ve reviewed both and we’re here to help.

Cloud gaming is the looming future of gaming. It seems far from fully taking over but apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now do a strong job of making an argument for it.

Devices like the Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge 5G are vehicles for this technology, and it really shines. Both take slightly different approaches though, with power and connectivity differing across these handhelds. Either way, both run Android, which presents its own challenges, and request an asking price that looks a tough sell up against key rivals like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch OLED. Let’s dive into the tussle between these two particular cloud gaming machines.

The Razer Edge 5G has more power

Plain and simple, the Razer Edge 5G wins comfortably when it comes to raw power. Razer’s handheld is powered by Qualcomm’s new gaming-focused chip, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1. It’s a flagship chip that supports high refresh rates and max performance modes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

By comparison, the Logitech G Cloud sports the older Snapdragon 720G mobile chip. It offers decent performance but doesn’t push up against the boundaries of mobile gaming, like Qualcomm’s specifically-designed gaming G3x chip.

These devices have cloud gaming at the centre and, as such, performance may not play into your decision a ton. However, the extra power offers a more well-rounded experience on the Edge 5G if you’re wanting to cloud game and play maxed-out Android games too.

Logitech’s G Cloud is cheaper

The Razer Edge 5G aims for a more luxury approach to its gaming handheld, with a swanky AMOLED display and high-end chip onboard. However, that comes at a price.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You’ll find the Razer Edge 5G for $600, or $400 if you opt for the non-5G model. That’s a step up from the Logitech G Cloud that’s typically priced at $299 now (£329/€359). So, if you’ve got a set budget, you’re decision may be made for you. However, you do get a lot of boosted specs for your cash if you step up to the Razer so it may represent better value for money.

Razer’s handheld can be equipped with 5G

You pick up the Razer Edge without 5G exclusively from the Razerstore but it was marketed with the wireless connectivity standard at the forefront, and it’s an important distinction up against the Logitech G Cloud.

The G Cloud doesn’t offer any 5G (or 4G) support meaning you’re bound to Wi-Fi or tethering. This feels like a strange contradiction for a device focused on a mission of being able to game anywhere.

Razer solves this with its 5G support, actually allowing you to game anywhere (depending on carrier coverage reliability). This will, of course, cost you though, with the higher price and cost of a data plan.

The Razer Edge 5G offers more versatility

The Logitech G Cloud is one solid piece of plastic. It comes in one mode and that’s how you’ll be bound to use it forever.

Razer’s cloud gaming handheld offers a different proposition. It’s essentially a small Android tablet with the company’s Razer Kishi V2 alongside it. The ideal configuration is combining it all together but being able to detach the tablet gives you some flexibility in how you use the device. Whether it allows more options for where you rest the tablet, offering a comfortable way to use vertically or simply handing whatever way works best for you. Your mileage will vary but it gives you choice here, the G Cloud doesn’t.