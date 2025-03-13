LG vs Samsung washing machines: All the important differences explained

If looking to pick up a new washing machine but are stuck between LG and Samsung washers, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve pitted these two South Korean home appliance brands head-to-head to determine which one makes the best washing machine. Keep reading to learn all about how LG and Samsung washing machines compare when it comes to pricing, design, features and more.

If you’re open to both (or have made your decision) after reading this guide, we’d recommend heading directly to our best washing machines guide to discover our top picks in 2025.

It’s important to maintain your washing machine when you have one. For this reason, we’ve also created a guide on how to clean a washing machine and how to clean a washing machine filter for those whose current machines need a spring clean in the meantime. If you’re shopping for a dryer at the same time, don’t forget to browse the best tumble dryers while you’re here.

Price

LG and Samsung washing machines are very similar when it comes to pricing. Ultimately, it comes down to the model you’re looking at purchasing.

For example, our current best washing machine, the Samsung WW11DB8B95GB, can be picked up from just £499 from Amazon after a series of discounts.

Two recent LG washers we’ve tested include the £549 LG F4X7009TWB and the £749 LG F4X9009TBC, which have also received discounts since their respective launches.

Samsung’s EcoBubble improves lower temperature cycles

Both Samsung and LG offer their own unique technologies, though whether or not you’ll receive these features will depend on the model of washing machine you pick up. Naturally, the more you spend on your washer, the more advanced features you’re likely to get.

For example, Samsung’s EcoBubble washing machines cleverly mix air, water and laundry detergent to form bubbles that seep into your clothes faster. This means you can wash your clothes at a lower temperature without compromising on performance or stain removal.

Not only is washing clothes at lower temperatures better for the environment, but it can also help to reduce the cost of energy bills, which is always a bonus.

LG’s TurboWash feature speeds up wash cycles

LG offers its own unique technology in the form of TurboWash, a feature available on select models.

TurboWash washers include four spray nozzles that shoot jets of water at your laundry with increased temperatures, speeding up wash cycles without compromising on performance.

For example, the LG F4X7011TWB is capable of thoroughly washing a 5kg load of laundry in just 39 minutes using the TurboWash feature.

Samsung AddWash lets you add items later in the wash cycle

AddWash is one of Samsung’s most useful washing machine features – especially if you’re the forgetful type.

AddWash essentially allows you to add missed items at any point during the wash cycle via a small door in the window of the washer. That means you can chuck in that odd sock midway through the wash to reunite it with its pair.

Samsung also suggests using this feature to add more delicate clothes that only need a rinse near the end of the cycle, or even to add fabric softener if it slipped your mind.

Most washing machines only allow you to pause a wash and open the door to add more items up to about ten minutes into a wash cycle, setting AddWash washers apart from the crowd.

LG’s direct drive washers are more durable

If durability and longevity are a major factor for you, LG’s direct drive washers might be worth considering.

These washing machines are built using a direct drive instead of a belt drive, which makes them more reliable and durable. Direct drive washers have fewer parts, meaning you should also experience lower vibrations and quieter operation.

The biggest downside to direct drive technology is the price, however. The same goes for maintenance, which could potentially cost more if your washing machine breaks down.

Samsung has more extensive smart device support

Finally, it’s worth comparing Samsung and LG’s respective smart device ecosystems.

Samsung washers fall under the brand’s SmartThings smart home ecosystem, which is very well supported by other brands, including Google Nest, Philips Hue, Ring, Arlo, Yale, Sonos, Sharp and more. Essentially, anything with a ‘Works with Samsung SmartThings’, Matter or Home Connectivity Alliance badge should be compatible with SmartThings.

LG washing machines, meanwhile, come under LG’s ThinQ ecosystem. ThinQ isn’t quite as widely supported at SmartThings, though you can connect to Google Home and Amazon Echo smart speakers. LG also recently acquired Homey owner Athom, which could greatly improve third-party connectivity for ThinQ devices going forward.

Which is better: LG or Samsung washing machines?

Both LG and Samsung washing machines offer their own benefits and unique features, from design perks like LG’s direct drive washers and Samsung’s AddWash doors to more efficient cycles like LG TurboWash and Samsung EcoBubble.

However, what combination of features you get will ultimately depend on the specific model of washing machine you pick up.