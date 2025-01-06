Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG StanbyMe 2 vs StanbyMe: All the new features revealed

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s been a few years since LG first showcased the unique design of the StanbyMe TV. Since then, the company has experimented with the portable StanbyMe Go with its road trip-friendly suitcase design but had yet to update its original model. 

Finally, the StanbyMe 2 has arrived with LG choosing CES 2025 to demo the rolling and rotating TV. Here’s how the StanbyMe 2 compares to its predecessor, the StanbyMe. 

Price 

The LG StanbyMe 2 was showcased at CES 2025 this January, however, LG has yet to announce an official release date or price for the TV. 

The LG StanbyMe, meanwhile, was first announced in 2022 and is priced at $999.99 in the US, or £1199 in the UK. Hopefully, we’ll see this price reduced as the StanbyMe takes over as the latest model. 

Currently, you can find the StanbyMe on Amazon for just £880. 

The LG StanbyMe 2 features a higher resolution 

The StanbyMe 2 marks an increase in image resolution for the battery-powered TV. According to a report by Mashable, the TV delivers a 1440p resolution, up from the 1080p resolution of the StanbyMe. 

This means we can expect to see a sharper resolution and an overall higher image quality on the newer model. 

StanbyMe horizontal
The original LG StanbyMe

The LG StanbyMe 2 comes with a magnetic remote 

If you’re prone to misplacing your remote, the StanbyMe 2’s handy magnetic hub will be a lifesaver. 

The hub allows you to snap the remote onto the TV magnetically, making it easier to transport the two together when moving the display. 

StanbyMe vertical
The original LG StanbyMe

The LG StanbyMe 2 packs a longer battery life 

As a portable TV, the battery life on the StanbyMe is supremely important as it allows you to take the TV from room to room in your home or office without being tethered by cables. 

The StanbyMe had a battery life of up to three hours on a single charge. This has been increased to four hours on the StanbyMe 2 allowing you to spend more time binge-watching your favourite shows, whether that’s in the living room, kitchen, bedroom or bathtub. 

LG StanbyMe
The original LG StanbyMe

The LG StanbyMe 2 is compatible with a wider variety of accessories

While the rolling stand is certainly eye-catching, it was also the only official way to mount the StanbyMe. 

This time around, the StanbyMe 2 comes with three new accessories, according to Mashable. This will allow you to present the TV in a wider variety of ways, with new options including a horizontal Smart Folio that turns the huge 27-inch display into something that almost resembles a tablet, a photo frame-style stand for vertical use and a harness to hand the TV on a wall (or yourself, if that’s what you need). 

Early verdict 

The StanbyMe 2 appears to be a subtle update on the original StanbyMe, with a slightly higher image quality, slightly longer battery life and some interesting accessories. We’ll give our final verdict on how these two TVs compare when we get our hands on the StanbyMe 2.

You might like…

Dell rebrands entire PC line-up, waves goodbye to XPS and Inspiron

Dell rebrands entire PC line-up, waves goodbye to XPS and Inspiron

Chris Smith 18 mins ago
Intel Arrow Lake lands on laptops with Core Ultra 200HX, 200H and 200U

Intel Arrow Lake lands on laptops with Core Ultra 200HX, 200H and 200U

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Aqara brings touchscreen smart home control to your wall

Aqara brings touchscreen smart home control to your wall

David Ludlow 2 hours ago
Hisense’s first MicroLED TV is so bright you might need sunglasses to view it

Hisense’s first MicroLED TV is so bright you might need sunglasses to view it

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Garmin’s new Instinct 3 lineup is designed for outdoor adventures

Garmin’s new Instinct 3 lineup is designed for outdoor adventures

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Last year’s viral LG TV has received an upgrade for 2025

Last year’s viral LG TV has received an upgrade for 2025

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access