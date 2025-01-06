LG StanbyMe 2 vs StanbyMe: All the new features revealed

It’s been a few years since LG first showcased the unique design of the StanbyMe TV. Since then, the company has experimented with the portable StanbyMe Go with its road trip-friendly suitcase design but had yet to update its original model.

Finally, the StanbyMe 2 has arrived with LG choosing CES 2025 to demo the rolling and rotating TV. Here’s how the StanbyMe 2 compares to its predecessor, the StanbyMe.

Price

The LG StanbyMe 2 was showcased at CES 2025 this January, however, LG has yet to announce an official release date or price for the TV.

The LG StanbyMe, meanwhile, was first announced in 2022 and is priced at $999.99 in the US, or £1199 in the UK. Hopefully, we’ll see this price reduced as the StanbyMe takes over as the latest model.

Currently, you can find the StanbyMe on Amazon for just £880.

The LG StanbyMe 2 features a higher resolution

The StanbyMe 2 marks an increase in image resolution for the battery-powered TV. According to a report by Mashable, the TV delivers a 1440p resolution, up from the 1080p resolution of the StanbyMe.

This means we can expect to see a sharper resolution and an overall higher image quality on the newer model.

The original LG StanbyMe

The LG StanbyMe 2 comes with a magnetic remote

If you’re prone to misplacing your remote, the StanbyMe 2’s handy magnetic hub will be a lifesaver.

The hub allows you to snap the remote onto the TV magnetically, making it easier to transport the two together when moving the display.

The original LG StanbyMe

The LG StanbyMe 2 packs a longer battery life

As a portable TV, the battery life on the StanbyMe is supremely important as it allows you to take the TV from room to room in your home or office without being tethered by cables.

The StanbyMe had a battery life of up to three hours on a single charge. This has been increased to four hours on the StanbyMe 2 allowing you to spend more time binge-watching your favourite shows, whether that’s in the living room, kitchen, bedroom or bathtub.

The original LG StanbyMe

The LG StanbyMe 2 is compatible with a wider variety of accessories

While the rolling stand is certainly eye-catching, it was also the only official way to mount the StanbyMe.

This time around, the StanbyMe 2 comes with three new accessories, according to Mashable. This will allow you to present the TV in a wider variety of ways, with new options including a horizontal Smart Folio that turns the huge 27-inch display into something that almost resembles a tablet, a photo frame-style stand for vertical use and a harness to hand the TV on a wall (or yourself, if that’s what you need).

Early verdict

The StanbyMe 2 appears to be a subtle update on the original StanbyMe, with a slightly higher image quality, slightly longer battery life and some interesting accessories. We’ll give our final verdict on how these two TVs compare when we get our hands on the StanbyMe 2.