LG OLED 2023 vs LG OLED 2022: What’s new?

LG announced their latest range of TVs at CES 2023 for the upcoming year, a line-up that includes the Z3, G3 and C3 OLED Evo series TVs.

They’ll come stocked with hardware and software improvements powered by the new a9 AI Processor Gen6 and All New Home webOS update.

But, how does the 2023 range compare to last year’s best LG TVs, including the 65-inch OLED G2? Keep reading to find out…

Brighter screens

The OLED Evo G3 features LG’s Brightness Booster Max technology, which the company says has had a significant upgrade.

It incorporates brand-new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms that work together to up the brightness by up to 70% across the 55-, 65- and 75-inch models.

This brightness is mapped and controlled on a pixel-by-pixel basis which, according to LG, will help to deliver a sharper and more realistic-looking image when compared to the G2.

The G2 was already brighter than 2021’s G1 and C1 with its Deuterium-constructed OLED EX panel, and 10% more so than the C2, thanks to Brightness Booster Max, so you can expect to see even more improvements in this area.

Improved AI features

LG’s latest OLED TVs also see a number of AI-powered updates courtesy of the new a9 AI Processor Gen 6.

These include improved upscaling for better clarity from its AI Picture Pro, as well as enhanced dynamic tone mapping for more depth and detail in each frame.

AI Picture Pro also supports a picture processing technology designed to detect and refine important objects, like faces, to deliver a more lifelike HDR image.

Finally, there’s AI Sound Pro, which offers virtual 9.1.2 surround sound through the 2023 TVs’ built-in speaker system.

New gapless design

The G series is also getting a design update with the G3’s new ultra-seamless One Wall Design.

This means there’ll no longer be a visible gap when the TV is mounted on a wall, which LG claims will bring more style and elegance to your living room.

The 2022 G2 was already able to lay almost flush against a wall with its connections facing down and to the side, so this will be a subtle update for the G3.

Looking beyond the hardware, LG is refreshing its user interface with an update to webOS called All New Home.

The resigned UI offers new personalisation options, including Quick Cards to make it easy for users to find the content and services they use the most, and the AI Concierge to provide each user with a curated list of content based on their previous usage and search enquiries, as well as a look at content that is currently trending.

LG hasn’t revealed whether All New Home is coming to its 2022 OLED line-up via a software update.

Support for Quick Media Switching VRR

Finally, the 2023 OLED range will be the first TV sets to be certified by the HDMI organisation for Quick Media Switching VRR, or QMS-VRR.

This is an HDMI 2.1a feature that eliminates the black screen that occurs when transitioning between different source devices connected to a TV’s HDMI ports.

Early verdict

LG’s OLED TV range look like they’ll be receiving a raft of updates for 2023, including a new AI processor, an more personalised interface and, in the case of the G3, a new gapless design.

However, you’ll have to wait for our reviews to find out how they compare, and whether they better, to our experiences with 2022 OLED TVs.