LG G5 vs LG G4: TV face off

LG has recently unveiled its latest OLED evo TV lineups, the G5 and M5 at CES 2025, which the brand promises are the most intuitive and “user-centric TVs on the market”.

Question is, how does the LG G5 really compare to last year’s G4 series, which we gave a near-perfect 4.5-star rating? We’ve compared the specs of both and highlighted the main differences below.

Price and availability

At the time of writing, LG hasn’t confirmed the pricing nor the availability of the OLED evo G5 series.

Having launched last year, the LG G4 series is still readily available to purchase, with a starting RRP of £2399.99 for the smallest 55-inch model.

The LG G5 series includes a 48-inch screen

The G4 series comes in a choice of five sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch and a mighty 97-inch option.

While the G5 series retains all five sizes of its predecessor, LG has decided to broaden its mass appeal by introducing a 48-inch screen to the range.

The G5 runs on LG’s latest Alpha 11 AI Processor

While the LG G4 runs on the Alpha 11 Processor, the G5 series runs on the latest Gen 2 version. Although detailed specs on the new processor are limited, LG explains that all models sporting the Gen 2 processor will present “unparalleled OLED picture quality” with stronger blacks, brightness and advanced processing capabilities.

LG continues that the updated processor’s deep learning algorithms analyse and refine low-resolution and low-quality images and enhances them to a higher definition for sharper visuals.

LG G5 displayed at CES 2025

The G5 has more AI smarts

LG states that its newest OLED evo TVs are designed with personalisation in mind and are packed with AI-powered tools that “understand and adapt to individual audio and visual preferences”.

Firstly the series retains the G4’s AI Sound Pro feature which tailors audio modes for each user to offer an “immersive, tailored listening experience”. There’s also AI Welcome which greets users by name and provides tailored recommendations based on individual preferences and viewing habits, while AI Voice ID adds extra convenience by recognising individual voices.

The G5 series also comes equipped with an AI Chatbot which “proactively identifies potential user challenges and offers timely, effective solutions,” and there’s even access to Microsoft Copilot too.

Users can also check out the Generative Image Gallery which allows them to create custom backgrounds by using voice commands.

LG G5 in use. Image Credit: LG

The G5 supports Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation

All the TVs in both the G5 and M5 line-ups support Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation, which LG explains is a more “advanced version of Filmmaker mode developed in collaboration with the creative community.”

The feature should detect the lighting conditions of the viewing environment and adjust picture settings accordingly in order to maintain the filmmaker’s original intent.

As we haven’t tested the feature ourselves just yet it’s difficult to say how much of an improvement it is to the G4’s Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode offerings.

However, considering we hailed the G4 TV as being “capable of delivering the most gorgeous HDR images” on any TV in 2024, our expectations are high for its successor.

LG G4 TV (Image Credit: Trusted Reviews)

The G5 has a 165Hz refresh rate

If you’re a gamer then you’ll be interested to know that the latest LG OLED evo TVs are packed with multiple features that are specially tailored for gaming, including the industry’s first 165Hz variable refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium.

All G5 OLED evo TVs are also among the first to receive ClearMR 10000 certification by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) which promises flawless motion without stutter, even during fast-paced content.

The G4 series, on the other hand, offers up to 144Hz refresh rate with PC games, and up to 120Hz with supported picture content too.

Early verdict

Considering we hailed the LG G4 series as a triumph thanks to its high brightness pictures, improved motion and upscaling and better sound compared to the G3, the updates for the G5 promise to build upon its greatness.

However we will refrain from giving a definitive conclusion until we review the G5 series ourselves and know exactly how it performs.