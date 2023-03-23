 large image

Lenovo LOQ vs Lenovo Legion: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Lenovo has announced a new gaming brand called Lenovo LOQ. But how does this new brand differ from the existing Lenovo Legion range?

We’ve created this guide to explain the key differences between LOQ and Legion, so you can make a more informed purchase when seeking a new gaming laptop. 

Lenovo LOQ vs Lenovo Legion

Both the Lenovo LOQ and Lenovo Legion brands are focused on gaming devices – and that’s not limited to gaming laptops, with gaming desktop PCs also included. 

But these two brands differ greatly when it comes to price. While LOQ is still a very new range for Lenovo, it’s currently focused on gaming laptops priced around £1000, which is relatively cheap compared to the rest of the market. 

While you are able to find a few Lenovo Legion laptops priced around that figure, it’s more common to find them floating around the £2000 mark. The price ceiling is far higher with Legion too, as it’s possible to find such laptops retailing for as much as £3000 or even more. 

Lenovo LOQ

The difference in cost has a big impact on the available specs. Currently, the most powerful GPU you can find inside a Lenovo LOQ laptop is Nvidia’s RTX 4060 chip. The Legion range can be found with far more powerful components, ranging up to the most powerful RTX 4090. 

You also can’t purchase a Lenovo LOQ with a 4K resolution or Mini LED, with Lenovo seemingly reserving high-end features for its more luxury Legion brand.

We’ve also noticed that LOQ laptops are generally bulky and heavy. The first slew of gaming LOQ laptops measure in at around 25mm thick, which is arguably too big to be porting around outside of your home on a frequent basis. 

While there are certainly plenty of Legion laptops that see the same level of chunkiness, Lenovo also offers its Legion Slim range which is made up with slimmer devices. For example, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (2022) has a height of just 16.9mm. 

Lenovo Legion laptops will usually have a better design overall than their LOQ counterparts, with more solid constructions and more elaborate cooling systems. 

In summary, Lenovo Legion offers superior quality, both in terms of design and specs. But it also has a substantially higher price ceiling, and so is catered towards gaming enthusiasts. The new LOQ brand sees many compromises to design and performance, but is far more affordable and accessible than Legion. As a result, it’s a good option for those who are on a strict budget and are happy to settle for a casual gaming performance. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

