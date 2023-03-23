Lenovo LOQ vs Lenovo Legion: What’s the difference?

Lenovo has announced a new gaming brand called Lenovo LOQ. But how does this new brand differ from the existing Lenovo Legion range?

We’ve created this guide to explain the key differences between LOQ and Legion, so you can make a more informed purchase when seeking a new gaming laptop.

Lenovo LOQ vs Lenovo Legion

Both the Lenovo LOQ and Lenovo Legion brands are focused on gaming devices – and that’s not limited to gaming laptops, with gaming desktop PCs also included.

But these two brands differ greatly when it comes to price. While LOQ is still a very new range for Lenovo, it’s currently focused on gaming laptops priced around £1000, which is relatively cheap compared to the rest of the market.

While you are able to find a few Lenovo Legion laptops priced around that figure, it’s more common to find them floating around the £2000 mark. The price ceiling is far higher with Legion too, as it’s possible to find such laptops retailing for as much as £3000 or even more.

The difference in cost has a big impact on the available specs. Currently, the most powerful GPU you can find inside a Lenovo LOQ laptop is Nvidia’s RTX 4060 chip. The Legion range can be found with far more powerful components, ranging up to the most powerful RTX 4090.

You also can’t purchase a Lenovo LOQ with a 4K resolution or Mini LED, with Lenovo seemingly reserving high-end features for its more luxury Legion brand.

We’ve also noticed that LOQ laptops are generally bulky and heavy. The first slew of gaming LOQ laptops measure in at around 25mm thick, which is arguably too big to be porting around outside of your home on a frequent basis.

While there are certainly plenty of Legion laptops that see the same level of chunkiness, Lenovo also offers its Legion Slim range which is made up with slimmer devices. For example, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (2022) has a height of just 16.9mm.

Lenovo Legion laptops will usually have a better design overall than their LOQ counterparts, with more solid constructions and more elaborate cooling systems.

In summary, Lenovo Legion offers superior quality, both in terms of design and specs. But it also has a substantially higher price ceiling, and so is catered towards gaming enthusiasts. The new LOQ brand sees many compromises to design and performance, but is far more affordable and accessible than Legion. As a result, it’s a good option for those who are on a strict budget and are happy to settle for a casual gaming performance.