Kindle Scribe (2024) vs Remarkable Paper Pro: Which notetaking device should you buy?

If you’re looking to digitise your notes and annotate documents, a notetaking device is a great way to do it.

Remarkable is perhaps the biggest name in this arena but Amazon hasn’t shied away from the competition, recently announcing its second Kindle Scribe, the Kindle Scribe (2024)

Here’s how the Kindle Scribe (2024) compares to the Remarkable Paper Pro.

Price

The Kindle Scribe (2024) was announced in October 2024, with devices shipping from December 4th. Prices start at £379.99 for the 16GB configuration and the Scribe comes with Amazon’s Premium Pen in the box. There’s also a 32GB model for £399.99 and a 64GB version priced at £429.

The Remarkable Paper Pro launched just shortly before the Scribe in September 2024. Prices start at £559 with the standard Marker or £599 with the Marker Plus, which you’ll need if you want a built-in eraser. The Paper Pro comes with 64GB of storage as standard.

Not only does the Kindle Scribe have a cheaper starting price, but it’s also more affordable with the equivalent 64GB of storage. The Premium Pen also includes an eraser, which is something you’ll need to pay extra for with the Remarkable.

The Kindle Scribe (2024) can summarise your notes

One new feature coming to the Kindle Scribe with the 2024 model is the ability to summarise your written notes into script font bullet points using AI.

Not only will this help you to organise your thoughts, but it will also make the notes easier for other people to read if you plan to share them via the notebook tab – especially if you haven’t got the neatest handwriting.

The Remarkable Paper Pro can also convert your handwritten notes into type using MyScript, but there’s no built-in summarise option.

The Remarkable Paper Pro has a colour display

The Remarkable Paper Pro is the only one of the two devices with a colour display.

The Paper Pro has an 11.8-inch Canvas Color display, which is based on the E Ink Gallery 3 technology. It has a 2160 x 1620 resolution at 229 pixels per inch, a palm rejection feature and an adjustable reading light.

The Kindle Scribe, on the other hand, has a smaller 10.2-inch Paperwhite display, which has 16 levels of greyscale. The Scribe also has a built-in front light and actually has a sharper 300 ppi resolution.

The Kindle Scribe (2024) supports Kindle files

One big benefit to owning a Kindle device is that these e-readers are compatible with the Kindle Store – and that includes the Scribe notetaking device.

This means you can download a wide range of books with the AZW and AZW3 file extensions. The Kindle also supports a wide range of other file formats, including TXT, PDF, MOBI, PRC, PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP and the AAX Audible format.

You can import books onto the Remarkable Paper Pro but they need to be PDF or EPUB files, while PDFs, PNGs and SVGs can be exported. There’s no built-in store for e-books.

Both devices allow you to take notes directly within files, which is great for highlighting and annotating books and other documents.

The Remarkable Paper Pro can be paired with a keyboard

If you get tired of scrawling your notes by hand, you can pair the Remarkable Paper Pro with the backlit Type Folio keyboard cover. This is an additional accessory that doesn’t come cheap at £219. However, it is an easy way to give the device the feel of a laptop when you don’t feel like writing.

Amazon does not make a keyboard cover for the Kindle Scribe and there’s no Bluetooth support beyond Audible so you can’t connect a third-party keyboard, either.

Early verdict

The Remarkable Paper Pro has the benefit of a colour display and the ability to connect a keyboard, whereas the Kindle Scribe (2024) supports a wider range of file formats and has a new AI trick up its sleeve. However, you’ll have to wait for our review of the Scribe to hear our final thoughts on how these two notetakers compare.