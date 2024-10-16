Kindle Paperwhite (2024) vs Kindle (2024): Which should you buy?

Amazon’s Kindle line-up refresh gives users plenty of choice. As well as the new Colorsoft and Scribe models, the two classic Kindle models have also been refreshed.

The Kindle Paperwhite and all-new Kindle will likely remain the most popular devices in the line-up. There are loads of similarities here. The designs are quite similar. There’s no colour display option or pen input like the new Colorsoft or updated Scribe.

Both have access to thousands of books via the Kindle store, the same dual-band Wi-Fi, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth compatibility for audiobook streaming from Audible if you have a subscription.

So here’s how to choose between the two updated Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite 2024 models.

Spend less than £200 on this TCL Fire TV Amazon is selling a 4-inch TCL Smart TV running on Fire TV OS for less than £200. Amazon

Save 21%

Now £189 View Deal

Standard Kindle is the cheapest available

As you’d expect, a better and larger screen faster performance means you’ll be paying a bit more. The 16GB Kindle Paperwhite is £159.99 with ads, while the standard Kindle is £94.99 with ads. If you have an old Kindle, you can trade it in to save 20% on both models.

Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof

If you like reading in the bath or (if you’re lucky) by the pool or ocean you should opt for the Paperwhite, which once again has the advantage of an IPX8 waterproof certification.

“Paperwhite can withstand immersion in up to 2 metres of fresh water for up to 60 minutes and 0.25 metres for 3 minutes in seawater,” Amazon says.

Paperwhite has a larger and better display, standard Kindle is lighter

The Kindle Paperwhite 2024 has a 7-inch glare-free Paperwhite display with a built-in front light with 300ppi density and 16-level greyscale. It also has an adjustable warm light for fine-tuning the temperature of the display.

That Paperwhite display, Amazon says, uses a “oxide thin-film transistor, which gives it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle, so text and images pop off the screen.”

The Kindle promises the same 300ppi pixel density within a smaller 6-inch e-ink display, but with a higher contrast ratio than the previous generation. The front light on the standard Kindle is 25% brighter making it just as bright as the Kindle Paperwhite’s. However, there’s no adjustable warm light on the standard edition Kindle.

The Paperwhite is slightly slimmer, but a smaller display contributes to a lighter footprint overall that makes the standard Kindle a better option for users who value portability. It weighs just 158g compared to the Paperwhite’s 211g.

Overall dimensions are:

Kindle (2024): 157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0 mm

Paperwhite (2024): 176.7 x 127.5 x 7.8mm

Paperwhite (2024) has double the battery life

The new Paperwhite can last up to 12 weeks from a single charge (that takes 2.5 hours at 9W via USB-C), while the new standard Kindle offers just 6 weeks of battery life, which takes 2 hours to recharge.

Paperwhite (2024) feeds need for speed

The new Paperwhite is the fastest you can get, which translates to 25% faster page turns compared to the previous 2021 release.

Kindle Paperwhite has a fancy Signature Edition

The Signature Edition Paperwhite has 32GB of storage, metallic colour finishes, auto-adjusting light sensors, and wireless charging. There’s no standard Kindle offering these perks.