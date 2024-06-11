Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 vs Elite 8 Active Gen 2: What’s new?

Jabra has announced its newest range of earbuds: the Elite 10 Gen 2 and Elite 8 Active Gen 2. Both are successors to the brand’s Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active and promise “enhancements that strengthen the audio experience.”

So what’s new with the Elite Gen 2 line-up and what’s the difference between the two wireless earphones? Although we haven’t reviewed either pair yet, we’ve compared the specs and listed their key differences and similarities below so you can gauge which set will suit you.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 is cheaper

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 has an RRP of £229.99 and can not only be found in the same two colour choices of its predecessor( Navy or Black) but also two new colours: Coral and Olive.

The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 is slightly more expensive with an RRP of £259.99. Similarly to the Elite 8 Active Gen 2, in addition to the colours of its predecessor (Titanium Black, Gloss Black and Cocoa) it’s now in two extra choices: Denim and Soft White.

Both will be available in mid-June 2024.

Both include the world’s first LE Audio smart case

Both cases of the Elite Gen 2 lineup boast the world’s first LE Audio smart case. Jabra explains that the LE Audio smart case will allow for “wireless streaming from any device with USB-C or 3.5mm port”.

Integrated into the smart case, the built-in chip allows users to connect and stream audio from a variety of devices, directly to their earbuds. This works with a two-in-one cable which transforms the smart case into an adapter that can be plugged into any device.

As the smart case is powered by Bluetooth LE Audio, which is a more power-efficient way to wirelessly transmit music, Jabra promises users will experience “better audio and video sync, alongside Hi-Fi sound quality.”

Jabra Elite 10 G2 Denim Smart Case

The Elite 10 Gen 2 has more advanced ANC

While both the new generation of Elite 8 and Elite 10 earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the latter boasts Jabra’s Advanced ANC while the former uses Adaptive Hybrid ANC. The difference is that the Advanced ANC delivers a bespoke sound experience, using scanning technology and in-built noise leakage detection to auto-adjust the earbuds based on surroundings.

In comparison, the Adaptive Hybrid ANC of the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 continuously optimises and adjusts the level of noise cancellation by scanning for leakage of noise to detect what sounds to eliminate.

Otherwise, Jabra says both the Elite 10 Gen 2 and Elite 8 Active Gen 2 will feature up to two times stronger Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) than their predecessors.

Both earbuds also provide increased situational awareness with new Natural HearThrough technology, which is optimised for wind noise reduction and twice as effective as the previous generation.

credit: Jabra

The Elite 10 Gen 2 supports Dolby head-tracking

The Elite 10 Gen 2 also supports Dolby head-tracking which Jabra explains “recalibrates your audio by following your head movements” creating an uninterrupted immersive audio experience.

Although Dolby Headtracking is not available on the Elite 8 Active Gen 2, it does support Dolby Audio tracks.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 has a stronger IP-rating

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2

Much like its predecessor, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 boasts impressive durability with the IP68-rated earbuds which are fully sweat, water and workout proof. Even the case is IP54 rated and dust and splashproof.

That’s not to say the Elite 10 Gen 2 aren’t durable. The earbuds are IP57-rated which means they can withstand up to one metre of water immersion and are protected from dust ingress too.