iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: What’s the difference?

Apple has finally revealed the latest and most affordable addition to its iPhone collection with the new iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 16e undoubtedly offers a much-needed overhaul from its spiritual predecessor, the budget-focused iPhone SE 2022. But how does the iPhone 16e measure up to 2023’s iPhone 15? You can pick up the year-old flagship for close to what you’ll pay for the iPhone 16e, after all.

We compare the iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 here, highlighting the key differences to help you decide which is best for your needs.

Pricing and availability

The iPhone 16e is available for pre-order from the 21st of February, ready for its official release on the 28th of February, with a starting RRP of $599/£599 for the 128GB handset.

Launched in 2023, the iPhone 15 costs $699/£699 for the 128GB model, dropping from its original £799/$799 with the launch of the iPhone 16. That said, third-party retailers can sell the phone for a much lower price, bringing it closer to the iPhone 16e’s price point.

iPhone 16e supports Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence was a hugely anticipated software launch available only on select devices, including the entire iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Considering the iPhone 16e is positioned as a more affordable offering, it’s a positive that the handset will benefit from the Generative AI toolkit.

This means the iPhone 16e has access to features such as Genmoji, Image Playground, and Chat-GPT integration.

iPhone 16e displaying Image Playground. Credit: Apple

Apple explains that Apple Intelligence is designed to protect users’ privacy with on-device processing, which means many of its features run on-device. For any requests that need access to larger models, Apple’s Private Cloud Compute can access the cloud without storing or sharing any data with Apple.

That said, the iPhone 15’s A16 Bionic isn’t quite powerful enough to power Apple’s AI features, and as such, aren’t available in any form on the device.

iPhone 16e runs on A18 chip and Apple C1 modem

As noted, the iPhone 15 offers the A16 Bionic chip, while its more premium siblings, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, both run on the newer and more powerful A17 Pro chip.

The iPhone 16e instead runs on the same A18 chipset as the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, although it does sport a slightly lower four-core GPU compared to the iPhone 16’s five-core GPU.

Even so, the iPhone 16e promises “stunning graphics performance” and “next-level mobile gaming on the go” with even graphically demanding AAA titles.

Perhaps most notable is that the iPhone 16e is the first handset to sport an Apple C1 modem. While previously Apple relied on Qualcomm chips for 5G, the C1 is the first modem designed by Apple which promises to deliver fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity.

Apple also promises this will be the most “power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone, ” contributing to the handset’s “extraordinary battery life”.

iPhone 16e has the Action Button

Introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Action Button was a welcome change from the traditional ringer switch and is now included on the new iPhone 16e. Designed to work as both a replacement for the ringer switch and as a convenient shortcut to numerous apps, the Action Button is not included on the iPhone 15.

Although this isn’t necessarily a reason to choose the iPhone 16e over the iPhone 15, it is worth noting that the lack of the button undoubtedly makes the iPhone 15 look tired in comparison.

Otherwise, neither the iPhone 16e nor iPhone 15 sport the Camera Control button that was introduced with the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 15 has a dual-camera system

Flip the iPhone 16e over and you may be surprised by its single camera, which looks remarkably similar to the iPhone SE 2022. However, this lens is actually a two-in-one camera system with a 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x Telephoto.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 has two separate cameras including a 48MP main and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The iPhone 15 can also capture digital 2x zoom images, alongside options for 0.5x and 1x. The iPhone 16e only offers 1x and 2x.

Otherwise both phones have Portrait Mode and can record in 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60fps.

iPhone 15 is available in five colours

Thanks to its colour-infused glass back, the iPhone 15 is available in five colours: Pink, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Black.

iPhone 15 colours

On the other hand, the iPhone 16e is only available in two matte colours: White or Black. Depending on your preferences, this may not be an issue, but it’s worth noting that there’s more choice available with the older phone.

Otherwise, both handsets are 6.1-inches and sport a durable IP68 rating and Ceramic Shield cover, so both are protected from spills and drops.

Early Verdict

As its RRP is cheaper, it supports Apple Intelligence and boasts a flagship chipset, it’s easy to assume the iPhone 16e is the better choice of handset. However, considering the iPhone 15 has two dedicated cameras, its A16 chipset remains a solid option and you’re more likely to find the phone at a lower price point, it’s not necessarily an easy decision.

We’ll refrain from giving a conclusive verdict until we get our hands on the iPhone 16e for testing. What we do know is the iPhone 16e is a welcome upgrade from Apple’s previous budget-friendly model, the iPhone SE 2022.