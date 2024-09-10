Apple iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: Is this the year for iOS or Android?

Just weeks after Google launched its Pixel 9 series, Apple has announced the new iPhone 16 lineup. How does the entry-level iPhone 16 really differ from the Pixel 9? Let’s run through it.

While the most obvious difference between the two is that the iPhone 16 runs on iOS while the Pixel 9 is an Android, there are many other key factors that might help you choose between them.

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed either handset yet, we’ve compared the specs of both and highlighted the differences below. Keep reading to see how the iPhone 16 compares to the Pixel 9. Alternatively, to see how Apple’s new handset compares to its predecessor, check out our rundown of the iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15.

Price and Availability

The iPhone 16 is available to pre-order from the 13th September and will launch officially on the 20th September. Available in a choice of five colours, the iPhone 16 has a starting RRP of £799/$799.

Having launched officially at the end of August, the Pixel 9 is available through Google’s official website and other retailers with an RRP of £799/$799.

A18 Bionic chip vs Google Tensor G4

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus both run on Apple’s new A18 Bionic chip, however this isn’t the most top-end mobile chipset from Apple as the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max run on the Pro-exclusive A18 Pro chipset instead. On the other hand the entire Google Pixel 9 lineup, including the premium Pro and Pro Fold handsets, run on the same Google Tensor G4 chipset.

Both the A18 Bionic and Tensor G4 chipsets were designed to enable the smooth and speedy running of generative AI, however they differ in how they’re built.

The A18 Bionic chip is built on second generation 3nm technology which Apple explains will “further accelerate Apple Intelligence”. This is alongside an upgraded 16-core Neural Engine which is optimised for large generative and run ML models faster than its predecessor, the A16.

A18 Bionic Chip comparison with previous iPhones (credit Apple)

Alternatively the Tensor G4 chipset was designed with Google DeepMind, Google’s AI research lab, and is optimised to run advanced AI models. The Tensor G4 chip is the first processor to run Gemini Nano with Multimodality, which helps your phone understand text, images and audio.

The iPhone 16 will debut Apple Intelligence

Coming to compatible iPhones, iPads and Macs later this year, Apple Intelligence is a personal intelligence system that combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that promises to be “incredibly useful and relevant”.

The iPhone 16 series, alongside last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, are the only handsets that will run Apple Intelligence features such as the improved Siri, Image Playground and Writing Tools which allows you to improve your writing across emails, documents and messages.

Although Apple Intelligence marks the first time the iPhone has had such a focus on AI, the Pixel series has prioritised AI for years. In fact, the Google Tensor chips have always focused on AI-performance prowess over sheer power.

The Pixel 9 includes tonnes of Google AI tools, including the photo editor toolkit, Magic Editor, Circle to Search and the brand new Pixel Screenshots. The Pixel 9 series is also the first to have Google’s voice assistant, Gemini, built-in, which can understand natural language for free-flowing conversations.

iPhone 16 displaying Apple Intelligence tools (credit Apple)

The iPhone 16 will come with the latest iOS 18

Typically the Google Pixel series announcement also marks the launch of the newest Android update but this year was different. Instead the Pixel 9 ships with last year’s Android 14 and, although it will eventually receive the Android 15 update, at the time of writing the exact launch date is unconfirmed.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 series will come shipped with Apple’s upcoming iOS 18, and the operating system will be available for download on compatible smartphones from the 16th September.

The Google Pixel 9 has a 48MP ultrawide lens

The Pixel 9 has a dual camera system that includes a 50MP main lens and a new 48MP ultrawide camera for Macro Focus. The camera hardware is also fitted with Google photography tools such as Night Sight for capturing images in low-light and Astrophotography for snapping shots of the night sky.

The iPhone 16 also has a dual camera system, made up of a 48MP Fusion camera and a new 12MP ultrawide lens. The Fusion camera has a 2x optical-quality Telephoto option which Apple explains gives “users two cameras in one” allowing you to get closer to your subject to easily frame the shot.

The new ultrawide lens enables macro photography and gathers up to 2.6x more light than its predecessor for higher image quality too.

Plus the iPhone 16 has next-generation Photographic Styles which allows users to personalise the colour, highlights and shows of their images in real time. Apple explains that “unlike filters […] adjustments are applied to specific colours of a selected style”.

iPhone 16 displaying Photography Styles (credit Apple)

Finally, the iPhone 16 also sports a dedicated button to aid in photography, called Camera Control, which helps users frame the shot and adjust control options such as zoom, exposure or depth of field, simply by sliding their finger on said button.

The Google Pixel 9 is bigger

With a 6.3-inch display, the Pixel 9 is slightly bigger than the iPhone 16 which has just a 6.1-inch screen.

The iPhone 16 is more compact, measuring in at 147.6mm (height) x 71.6mm (width) x 7.80mm (depth) and weighing just 170g. The Pixel 9 in comparison is bulkier at 152.8 mm (height) x 72 mm (width) x 8.5 mm (depth) and weighs quite a hefty 198g.

Size aside, the iPhone 16 has a Super Retina XDR display, however as it lacks Apple’s ProMotion technology, it only features a 60Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 has an Actua Display and has a smooth 60-120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 16’s lack of 120Hz refresh rate is a shame, as it means animations and scrolling doesn’t feel quite as smooth as it could.

Early Verdict

As we haven’t reviewed either the iPhone 16 or Pixel 9 yet we can’t conclude which smartphone is best, especially as both promise impressive AI capabilities, excellent cameras and stunning displays.

Generally speaking, choosing between an iPhone or Pixel depends on many factors, including the ecosystem you currently belong to. For example, if you sport numerous Apple products, such as an Apple Watch, then it can be harder to move to Android, and vice versa.

We’ll refrain from forming opinions until we’ve spent enough time with both devices, so be sure to check back soon for our final verdict on the two flagship smartphones.