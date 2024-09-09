iPhone 16 UK Prices: Did Apple phones go up compared to iPhone 15?

iPhone 16 UK prices: Are the new iPhone 16 models more expensive in the UK for late 2024 and heading 2025? Now the Apple website is back up following the launch event we can take a closer look.

Whenever Apple launches new iPhones there’s always a fear the company will put the prices up to cover the increased production costs of higher-end hardware.

After all, Apple has new A18 and A18 Pro chips which are the first built specifically for Apple Intelligence. The iPhone Pro series has larger displays and the camera sensors have been updated too.

So does that give Apple an excuse to charge Brits – who’ve had the crappy end of the stick in recent years compared to our American counterparts – more for the new phones?

Good news! The prices are the same for the iPhone 16 series as they were for the iPhone 15 series a year ago.

The iPhone 15 started at £799 (128GB), the iPhone 15 Plus was £899 (128GB), the iPhone 15 Pro was £999 (128GB) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max was £1,199 (256GB). The most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max was the 1TB version which landed at £1,599.

Thankfully, Apple has decided not to raise the prices for this year’s iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 starts at £799 (128GB), the iPhone 16 Plus begins at £899 (128GB), the iPhone 16 Pro starts at £999 (128GB) and finally the iPhone 16 Pro Max holds at £1,119 (256GB) and again goes up to £1,599 if you opt for the highest capacity 1TB SSD.

Interestingly the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have been retained and are now a little cheaper if you want to save a few quid. However, you won’t get any of the Apple Intelligence features launching towards the end of the year.

You can get them for £699 and £799 respectively. Farther down the trough the iPhone 14 is now the cheapest mainline iPhone at £599, while the larger iPhone 14 Plus is £699.