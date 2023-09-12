Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s new?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Apple has announced the new iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone, becoming the most expensive and feature-packed option in the iPhone lineup. 

But what are the new upgrades for the iPhone 15 Pro Max compared to the preceding iPhone 14 Pro Max? We’ve created this comparison guide to highlight the key differences, so you can judge for yourself whether it’s worth upgrading. 

New titanium design

Apple has opted for an all-new titanium build for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, therefore ditching the stainless steel frame of the previous iPhone 14 Pro Max.

So why has Apple decided to switch allegiance to titanium? The brand claims the titanium material allows it to reduce the weight of the phone. This rings true in the specs, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max said to weigh 221 grams, and  the iPhone 14 Pro Max hitting the scales at 240g. 

Apple also suggests the titanium build is sturdier, boasting one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal. 

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max has 5x optical zoom

Apple has upgraded the camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 5x optical zoom. Apple claims this is the longest optical zoom ever, allowing you to take more detailed photos of faraway objects. 

For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max only has a 3x optical zoom, the same which you’ll find on the new iPhone 15 Pro. That’s still an excellent zoom capability, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max certainly boasts an advantage here.

More powerful A17 Pro chip 

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been treated to a performance boost thanks to the inclusion of the new A17 Pro chip. This new processor offers a 10x CPU performance increase, and 20x GPU upgrade compared to the A16 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 14 Pro Max. 

The new iPhone 15 Pro Max has such a powerful performance that it can now run games such as Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. These games won’t be playable on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. 

Apple A17 Pro

New Action Button

Apple has ditched the volume switcher in favour of a multi-purpose Action button for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. You’re able to customise this button so it can trigger your camera, flashlight, voice memos and accessibility feature. The button also supports haptic feedback, as well as support with Dynamic Island, so you know when your inputs have been successfully registered. 

The iPhone 14 Pro Max lacks the Action button, instead featuring the older volume switcher. This Switcher didn’t have multiple customisable functions like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, although did make it easier to toggle between ring and silent modes. 

USB-C port added to iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple has finally ditched the Lightning port, and added a USB-C connection to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This was a forced decision, with the EU making it mandatory for smartphones to adhere to the universal port, but it’s still a welcome upgrade. 

Thanks to the support of USB 3, Apple claims it can reach data transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps, which is apparently 20x faster than before. This will come in handy whenever you are transferring files between iPhone and Mac via a cable. 

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is stuck on the older Lightning connection, and so offers slower data transfer. 

You might like…

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Is it worth the upgrade?

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Is it worth the upgrade?

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
Will there be an iPhone 15 Mini?

Will there be an iPhone 15 Mini?

Ruben Circelli 3 hours ago
iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Apple’s larger phones compared

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Apple’s larger phones compared

Adam Speight 3 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which is best?

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which is best?

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 12: What’s changed in three years?

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 12: What’s changed in three years?

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: What’s the difference?

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.