iPhone 14 vs Pixel 6: Apple or Android?

During the Far Out event Apple released four new iPhones, but how does the vanilla model compare to Google’s solution, the Pixel 6?

Four new phones were announced at the Far Out event, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The company also didn’t stop there, revealing three new Apple Watches – Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2.

But with the announcement of the new series of iPhones, it’s worth asking if these phones are worth the upgrade, or better than some of the other phones on the market.

Read on to find out the critical differences between the new iPhone 14 and the Google Pixel 6.

The iPhone comes with satellite support

This year Apple put a lot of focus on the safety features of its new products, with the addition of both Car Crash Detection and Emergency SOS on the iPhone 14.

Even when users cannot connect to a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, they can use satellite frequencies to send messages to emergency services and share their location via Find My, which could be critical in various difficult situations.

This service is currently only available in Canada and America and is only free for the first two years after purchase, however, no features like this are currently supported on the Google Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 has a physical SIM tray

It was revealed that the iPhone 14 will no longer have a physical SIM tray, as the company is pushing customers to use the new eSIM feature. Currently, only iPhones sold in America will come without a SIM tray, although it’s thought that this feature will become common in more regions at some point.

If you rely on a physical SIM, or your carrier does not support eSIM technology, the Pixel 6 will likely have more appeal, unless you want to buy the iPhone outside of America.

The Pixel 6 has a higher refresh rate

The vanilla iPhone 14 does not come with ProMotion, instead sticking to the same refresh rate as the iPhone 13, at 60Hz.

The Pixel 6 does outpace Apple in this region, with Google’s handset being able to switch between 60Hz and 90Hz, which our review claims feels smooth and quick to use, if not a little janky during some use cases.

The iPhone 14 features Crash Detection

As we previously mentioned, there are a few new safety features coming to the iPhone 14, with the second addition being Car Crash Detection.

This feature can automatically detect if you have been in a car crash and can contact the emergency services in your area, also notifying your emergency contacts, if you have any, with your location if you don’t dismiss the notification within ten seconds.

Since Car Crash Detection required two new motion sensors, combined with an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm, it looks like Google won’t be able to introduce this feature in the Pixel 6, although we could see it appear in the next Pixel handset.