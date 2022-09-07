iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What’s the difference?

Apple’s yearly smartphone launch has just taken place, bringing with it four new iPhones, including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. But, how does the standard iPhone 14 compares to the larger iPhone 14 Plus.

Keep reading to learn all the similarities and differences between the two non-Pro iPhones arriving in 2022.

The iPhone 14 Plus has a more spacious screen

The most obvious difference between the two base iPhones this year is their display sizes.

The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch display with a 2778 x 1284 pixel, 458ppi resolution. The iPhone 14, meanwhile, has a 6-inch smaller, 6.1-inch screen with a 2532 x 1170 pixels, 460ppi resolution.

While the 14 might sound small in comparison to the Plus, it’s the same size as the iPhone 13. This makes the Plus, not a replacement for the 13, but a larger alternative to the 14 for iOS fans in need of a bigger screen, whether that be for streaming movies or gaming on the go.

Both the 14 and the 14 Plus pack Super Retina XDR displays with OLED screen technology for bright whites and true blacks and Apple True Tone onboard.

There is, of course, no sign of the Dynamic Island and always-on display features found on the Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 is more lightweight

One bonus to the 14’s smaller screen is that the phone is more compact and lightweight than the Plus.

The iPhone 14 measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm and weighs 172g, while the iPhone 14 Plus measures 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm and weighs 203g. That’s 31g more in exchange for a bigger screen.

The iPhone 14 Plus also has a longer battery life

According to Apple, the Plus has the longest battery life ever seen on an iPhone. Though that doesn’t mean the 14 is shabby either, as Apple says the smaller phone still has an “all-day battery life”.

The iPhone 14 is capable of delivering up to 20 hours of video playback, up to 16 hours of video playback (streamed) and up to 80 hours of audio playback, while the 14 Plus offers up to 26 hours of video playback, up to 20 hours of video playback (streamed) and up to 100 hours of audio playback. That’s according to Apple’s specs anyway – you’ll have to wait for our reviews for our verdict on the battery life.

The Plus also charges slightly faster, hitting 50% battery in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter as opposed to the 14 which can do the same in 35 minutes. That’s only 5 minutes longer but still interesting to note.

The iPhone 14 is cheaper

The iPhone 14 is priced at $799/£849, while the iPhone 14 Plus will cost you $899/£949. This makes the cost of the larger screen and longer battery life exactly $100/£100.

Both phones are, incidentally, more expensive in the UK than they are in the US (though this is nothing new for Apple).

The iPhone 14 is available sooner

If you’re impatient to get your hands on the new iPhone, the 14 is your best bet. The phone will be available on September 16th, three weeks sooner than the iPhone 14 Plus which arrives on October 7th.

Despite the longer wait time for the Plus, both phones will be up for pre-order from September 9th.