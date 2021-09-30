iPhone 13 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Which phone wins out?

How does Apple’s latest flagship smartphone measure up against one of OnePlus’ most powerful devices, the OnePlus 9 Pro?

Apple recently unveiled the newest iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. The OnePlus 9 Pro came out earlier this year in March and has been hailed as one of the best Android phones available right now.

Keep scrolling to find out how each of these smartphones compare to each other.

Price and availability

The iPhone 13 Pro comes with three different storage options, at 256GB, 512Gb and 1TB. Price-wise, this clocks in at £949, £1,049, £1,249 and £1,449 respectively.

The iPhone 13 Pro hasn’t been out too long, but you can find it on the Apple website or on third-party websites like Amazon.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, meanwhile, costs £829 for the 128GB version, and £929 for the 256GB version. Since this smartphone has also been out for a little longer you could probably find some deals on third-party websites, but even at full price, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the cheaper option.

Camera

The iPhone 13 Pro packs in Apple’s most impressive cameras, with an strong collection of 12MP cameras, with telephoto, wide and ultra-wide cameras.

The ultra-wide camera has a 120-degree field of view, and there is now 3x optical zoom available for both photo and video. There is also improvement in low-light, with night mode featured on all the cameras.

Moreover, the iPhone 13 Pro features macro photo, which provides better focus and can magnify in on objects with a minimum distance of 2cm, so it should do very well when capturing close-ups.

The OnePlus 9 Pro also features four cameras, with a 48-megapixel wide camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus also teamed up with camera company Hasselblad, but during our testing, we found that the influence from Hasselblad was pretty limited and didn’t add too much to the experience.

The OnePlus camera also features Nightscape mode, which allows you to shoot better photos in low light.

With both phones also able to shoot video at 4K in 60fps, both cameras seem to be pretty impressive, though it seems Apple may win out, as any budding photographers would be able to utilise the macro camera or the ability to edit and customise video after it’s been shot.

Battery

The iPhone 13 Pro kept the Lightning adaptor, which does limit the charging capabilities, as USB-C chargers are usually able to provide a higher wattage.

However, the iPhone 13 Pro does support Magsafe wireless technology at 15W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W, and Apple has claimed that it can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W adaptor or higher.

The OnePlus 9 Pro uses a USB-C charger and supports super-fast charging. If you choose to also purchase the Warp Charge, you can see the battery go from empty to full in just half an hour, which easily beats out Apple.

Screen

The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch display with 2532×1170 pixel resolution. The display is made up of a super retina XDR display and is also OLED, alongside featured HDR and Truetone, meaning the screen will adapt its brightness to your environment.

One of the biggest selling points for the iPhone 13 Pro was the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with ProMotion, which means the phone will adapt its refresh rate depending on what your doing, which helps to preserve battery life while still providing a smooth experience.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch display with a 3216×1440 pixel resolution and an OLED panel. This smartphone also has a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) that adjusts the refresh rate to how you’re using the phone, in a very similar method as Apple’s ProMotion.

Both phones also have an IP68 dust rating, meaning they both should hold up pretty well in dusty environments.

Specs

The iPhone 13 Pro really shines in this category, as it includes the new A15 Bionic chip, with a new 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU that runs a lot faster than its predecessors.

The iPhone 13 Pro also runs on iOS 15, with Apple claiming that the graphics are 50% better than the leading competition.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, which means it runs quickly and smoothly. During our testing, we found that this smartphone felt fluid and was relatively quick in most applications.

It also runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS, which will soon be overshadowed by Android 12. One issue that we did notice in testing was the camera app loading up very slowly, however, features like a customisable always-on display and a black and white Reading mode are nice extras.

We will publish benchmarks for the iPhone 13 Pro when we’re able to get the smartphone in for a review.