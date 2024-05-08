iPad Air 6 vs iPad Mini 6: Which is better?

Apple has recently announced its newest iPad lineup, which includes the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro. Considering their most recent iPad launch was back in 2022, this is incredibly exciting for Apple and iPad fans.

If you’ve been considering a new iPad but aren’t sure which one to go for, keep reading as we’ve compared the newly launched iPad Air to the iPad Mini and highlighted their key differences so you can decide which iPad is better for you.

The iPad Air 6 runs on Apple’s M2 chip

One of the biggest differences between the two iPads is their chip. While the iPad Mini runs on Apple’s A15 Bionic Chip, which is also found in the iPhone 14, the iPad Air 6 impressively runs on Apple’s M2 chip. This chip was, until recently, found in the most up to date MacBook Air and Pro laptops.

The iPad Air 6 promises to be 50% faster than its most recent predecessor, the iPad Air 5 and 3x faster than the A14 Bionic Chip.

It’s not just speed that gets an upgrade, as the M2 chip is also able to support and deliver powerful AI performance on the iPad Air 6, across all iPadOS supported apps that include advanced AI features.

The iPad Mini has a smaller screen

As the name suggests, the iPad Mini is a smaller iPad, measuring at just 8.3-inches. The iPad Air 6 is actually available in two screen sizes, an 11-inch and a 13-inch, and is the first iPad Air to have this option.

If you prefer a bigger screen then the iPad Air might be a better fit, however if you are looking for a super portable model then the iPad Mini is definitely one for you.

The iPad Air 6 supports Magic Keyboard

The iPad Air works with Apple’s own Magic Keyboard, which includes a floating design, built-in trackpad and, of course, a backlit keyboard. This support is especially useful now the iPad Air 6’s front camera is landscape rather than portrait, and makes video calling much easier.

Even so, the iPad Mini can still support generic Bluetooth keyboards which can be found for much cheaper than the Magic Keyboard. Although you won’t have the benefits of Magic Keyboard support, such as easy setup and a trackpad that expands how users work with iPadOS, if you just want a keyboard to make using your iPad easier then you won’t necessarily miss out.

The iPad Air 6 has a landscape front camera

As we mentioned above, another big change with the iPad Air is its new landscape-positioned front facing camera whereas its predecessors, including the iPad Mini, favoured the front camera in portrait view.

Both the iPad Air 6 and iPad Mini’s front cameras are also fitted with Apple’s Centre Stage technology. Using machine learning, this technology automatically pans the camera to keep you and others centred in the frame, making it perfect for video calls and virtual meetings.

The iPad Mini is cheaper

Perhaps unsurprisingly as it launched back in 2021, the iPad Mini is cheaper than the iPad Air 6 with a starting RRP of £499/$499/€599. In comparison, the iPad Air 6 is more expensive with the 11-inch starting at £599/$599/€649 and the 13-inch starting at £799/$799/€949.

The iPad Air 6 also has more storage options than the iPad Mini, offering a choice of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or even a massive 1TB, whereas the iPad Mini only offers 64GB or 256GB.