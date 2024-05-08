iPad Air 6 vs iPad 10: Should you upgrade?

Apple recently launched two new iPad options, the iPad Air and iPad Pro, in the first new iPad announcement since October 2022.

We’ve compared the specs of the new iPad Air to the older iPad (10th Generation) and highlighted their key differences and any similarities so you can see which iPad is better suited for you.

The iPad Air 6 runs on the M2 chip

The iPad 10 runs on the A14 Bionic chip, which is also found in the iPhone 12 series. The A14 chip launched back in 2020 and has since been succeeded by the A15, A16 and even the A17 Pro.

In comparison, the iPad Air 6 runs on the desktop-level M2 chip which, until recently, was Apple’s most up to date chip offering and found in Macs. The M2 promises to be 50% faster than even the M1 chip, found in the previous iteration of iPad Air, and actually 3x faster than the A14 Bionic Chip.

Both have landscape front-facing cameras

Although this is a new move for the iPad Air, the iPad 10 has always featured a landscape front-facing 12MP camera. This redesign for the former is “perfect” according to Apple “since it has become the most common orientation for iPad users”.

Both cameras are also fitted with Centre Stage, which uses machine learning to keep everyone centred in the frame.

iPad Air 6 – Credit: Apple

The iPad Air 6 supports Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard

Launched alongside this new iPad Air and the iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil Pro is the newest addition to the Apple Pencil lineup. The Apple Pencil Pro includes a few updates from the Pencil 2, including a new barrel sensor to let users quickly switch between tools and a hover feature which allows users to visualise the exact orientation of a tool before making a mark.

Although the iPad 10 does support Apple Pencil (USB-C), it won’t support the Apple Pencil Pro and its wireless charging ability.

The iPad Air 6 is also compatible with the Magic Keyboard whereas the iPad 10 is not. However, the iPad 10 is instead compatible with Magic Keyboard Folio, which is a dedicated option for the iPad 10. The two Magic Keyboards are similar, although the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air has a floating design and is designed for the iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

The iPad 10 has brighter colour options

If you want an iPad that stands out then look no further than the iPad 10. While the iPad Air is available in a choice of arguably more sleek options, including Space Grey, Starlight, Purple and Blue, the iPad 10 is available in brighter Yellow, Pink and Blue colours. If you would prefer a more muted iPad 10, then it is also available in Silver.

iPad Air 6 – Credit: Apple

The iPad Air 6 has up to 1TB of storage

A huge improvement for the iPad Air 6 is its varying storage capacity. While the iPad 10 is available in a choice between 64GB and 256GB, the iPad Air comes in a choice of four storage sizes.

Starting at a generous 128GB, you can also opt for either 256GB, 512GB and even a massive 1TB. If you intend on using your iPad for gaming, work or studies, then these larger capacity options are a great new addition.

The iPad 10 is cheaper

Unsurprisingly, the iPad 10 is currently cheaper than the newly launched iPad Air, starting at just £349. In comparison, the iPad Air starts at £599 for the 11-inch model and £799 for the 13-inch model.