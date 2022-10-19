iPad 10 vs iPad Air 5: Which is best for you?

Apple has unveiled the 10th generation of the iPad, which arrives on the scene with a refreshed design, new colourways and upgraded internals.

The latest iPad 10 (2022) was released alongside another tablet, the new iPad Pro M2 (2022). Both of these devices have seen significant upgrades compared to their predecessors, but we’re going to be focusing on the more affordable model.

With the release of another iPad, we’re looking to determine how it stacks up against the other models that Apple offers. The iPad Air 5 (2022) comes with some impressive upgrades; but is it worth a purchase now the iPad 10 has launched?

We’ve chalked up all of the key differences between these two devices, so read on to find out which tablet is best for you.

M1 Bionic vs A14 Bonic processors

One of the biggest differences between these two tablets are the chips housed inside them. Both devices come with Apple Silicon chips, as the company moved away from third-party chipsets and started making them in-house.

The iPad 10 comes with the A14 Bionic chipset, which comes with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. This chip also features in the iPhone 12 and it’s built on a 5nm process. Our review claimed it performed very well under testing conditions and with day-to-day use.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air features the M1 Bionic chip, which can also be found in devices like the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini, to name a few. The fact this chip appears in dedicated laptops means that it’s more powerful than the A14, and suggests the iPad Air should have better overall performance.

We won’t know this until we get both devices in for testing, but looking at the specs of the M1 chip (8-core CPU, 8-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine), we’d expect the iPad Air to tower over the iPad 10.

iPad 10. Image Credits (Apple)

The iPad Air comes in more colourways

The iPad Air has a sleek design and can be found in five different colourways: Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple and Blue.

On the other hand, the iPad 10 comes in four finishes, which are more vibrant. They include Silver, Blue, Pink and Yellow.

In terms of the overall design, the tablets don’t differ much with a 10.9-inch LED-backlit display, a 2360 x 1640 resolution and a USB-C port. The latter should provide better transfer speeds as well as the ability to connect to external displays.

The iPad 10 is more affordable

The iPad 10 is a part of the most affordable line of tablets from Apple, so it’s no surprise that it’s the cheaper option of the two.

The starting price for the iPad 10 is £499 for the 64GB variant, and £679 for the 256GB model. If you choose the cellular model, that hikes up the price to £679 for the 64GB option and £859 for the 256GB model.

Looking at the iPad Air, prices start higher at £669 for 64GB and £849 for 256GB. In the same vein, the Wi-Fi and cellular models are also more expensive at £849 for 64GB and £1,029 for the 256GB variation.

iPad Air 5. Image Credits (Trusted Reviews)

The 2nd gen Apple Pencil works on the iPad Air

Both tablets integrate a multi-touch display, meaning that you can use your fingers to interact with the screen. For as long as the iPad has existed it has been synonymous with creativity, with later versions sporting stronger GPUs that can handle creative tasks such as drawing and editing.

Both the iPad 10 and iPad Air are fit for these roles, but, the iPad Air does have a slight advantage as it is compatible with the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil. The iPad 10 supports the 1st generation Apple Pencil.

In terms of drawing performance, these Pencils are identical, so you won’t be missing out there. However, the Apple Pencil 2 does have the ability to switch between tools if you double-tap the flat edge with your finger, making it feel more fluid to use.