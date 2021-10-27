Intel Core i5-12600K vs Intel Core i5-11600K: Which is better?

Intel is gearing up to launch its 12th generation of desktop processors, but how does the new i5-12600K compare to its 11th Gen predecessor?

While we haven’t been able to get the new Intel chips in for testing just yet, here’s a rundown of how the 12th-generation processor compares to the Intel Core i5-11600K.

Price

The Intel Core i5-11600K is already available to the public and can be bought from third-party retailers like Overclockers for £248.99, making it one of the cheaper chips from Intel.

Meanwhile, the i5-12600K doesn’t currently have an official price listed by Intel, so we can only go off of speculation for now. Rumours indicate that the 12600K could have an estimated price of $311, which translates to around £226.

Specs

The latest 12th-generation chips from Intel use a 10nm Enhanced SuperFin process, with the company referring to the new node as the ‘Intel 7’. The 11th-generation processors use a 14nm node, meaning they can’t fit as many transistors on the chip as their newer siblings, therefore limiting the performance ceiling.

The 12600K will have 10 cores, made up of 6 P-cores and 4 E-cores, using a new ‘performance hybrid’ architecture, which allows Intel to use different cores on a single chip.

Intel Core i5-12600K Intel Core i5-11600K Architecture Alder Lake Rocket Lake Node 10nm 14nm Cores / Threads 10 / 16 6 / 12 Max frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz Processor base power 125 W 125 W

The 12600K has 10 cores and 16 threads, while the 11600K has 6 cores and 12 threads. The latest 12th-gen chips have hybrid architecture, meaning that the cores can be either P or E-cores, while the 11th-gen 11600K is stuck with the same core throughout.

It’s worth noting that the P-core tops out at 4.9GHz and the E-core caps out at 3.6GHz. Meanwhile, the max frequency speed of the i5-11600K comes in at 4.9GHz.

Both processors do seem to have about the same level of power consumption, with a 125W of Processor Base Power.

Performance

We haven’t been able to get the latest i5-12600K in to fully test its capabilities just yet, but Intel has claimed that Alder Lake will provide a 19% performance boost over the 11th-gen processors.

There have been a couple of leaks that seem to show us a little more about the 12600K processor. CPU Monkey (via Forbes) released a benchmark result that seemingly shows the i5-12600K outperforming all the previous 11th-gen processors – including the i5-11600K – as well as outperforming AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X in a single-threaded test.

The same report shows a multi-threaded test, in which 12600K did not score as well, hitting 7,014 while the Intel Core i9-12900K hit 11,600.

It’s also been suggested by Intel that the hybrid architecture of the 12th-gen processors will make them better at multi-tasking, especially when it comes to streaming a game live as you play.

We’ll be sure to test out all of these claims when we get our hands on Alder Lake, so keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews if you want to see how these processors really measure up.