Instax Wide Evo vs Wide 400: Which Instax Wide camera is better?

The Instax Wide Evo is the latest instant camera from Fujifilm to be compatible with the brand’s Wide-size film. Here’s how it compares to the Instax Wide 400 that launched last year.

We were big fans of the Instax Mini Evo when the hybrid camera launched in 2022, bringing a wide range of new digital benefits to the Instax Mini line. The Instax Wide Evo is the second Evo camera, combining the style and technology of the Mini Evo with the Instax Wide film.

If you want an Instax Wide camera but are torn between the analogue Instax Wide 400 and the hybrid Instax Wide Evo, keep reading to discover all the key differences.

Price

The Instax Wide Evo was announced in January 2025 and carries an RRP of $349.99 / £319.99.

The Instax Wide 400 was announced just six months earlier in July 2024 and costs £129.99, making it less than half the price of the hybrid Evo.

The Instax Wide Evo is a hybrid camera

The biggest difference between the Instax Wide Evo and the Wide 400 is that the Wide 400 is an analogue instant camera, whereas the Wide Evo has a 2-in-1 hybrid design. This essentially means that the Wide Evo is a digital camera capable of printing instant images.

There are perks to each format. If you want the simplicity of a traditional point-and-shoot instant camera, the Wide 400 fits that role.

The Instax Wide Evo offers much more flexibility and creative control over the camera’s output. The hybrid design means that the camera snaps digital photos and gives you the option to edit, crop and save them before printing them. You can also select which photos get printed and which don’t, reducing the amount of wasted film and making it possible to print duplicates to gift to friends.

You can even print photos from your smartphone as you can with an instant printer such as the Instax Square Link, Mini Link or Link Wide.

The Instax Wide Evo has a built-in selfie mirror

The Instax Wide Evo and Wide 400 feature different selfie mirrors. However, this point likely won’t be a dealbreaker as both cameras do come with mirrors to make it easier to frame selfies.

The difference is that, on the Wide Evo, the selfie mirror is built into the front of the camera, whereas, on the Wide 400, the selfie mirror comes in the form of an optional close-up lens attachment (provided in the box).

The Instax Wide Evo is packed with features

There are some major benefits to the Instax Wide Evo’s hybrid design for those who enjoy experimenting with different styles and filters.

The TFT LCD display allows you to shoot through a larger 3.5-inch screen as opposed to peering through a traditional viewfinder. This means you can preview your images with a wide range of lens effects (such as Colour Shift, Double Exposure and Light Leak), film effects (such as Sky Blue, Amber and Monochrome) and Film Styles (such as Cinematic, Date Stamp and Collodion Process) applied.

When combined with the Degree Control Dial on the lens, Instax told us there’s a total of more than 100,000 different effect combinations. This makes it possible to create a completely unique image – even if others have shot the same subject before you.

On top of this, the Wide Evo features Instax’ widest angle lens to date, allowing you to fit more people and objects into your shot with the flick of a switch. The Wide 400, on the other hand, includes a Landscape Mode, that adjusts the focus range to ensure subjects in the distance are in focus.

The Instax Wide Evo is rechargeable

Finally, the Instax Wide Evo includes a USB Type-C port for charging, with around 100 prints available from one charge. The Instax Wide 400 has the same 100-print battery life but takes four AA-size batteries.

The Instax Wide Evo also includes an internal storage capacity capable of saving around 45 images, along with a slot for expanding that storage capacity with an external microSD or microSDHC memory card. The Instax Wide 400 does not require any storage as it isn’t capable of saving or transferring images.

SQUIRREL_ANCHOR_LIST

Early verdict

If you’re looking for a more traditional, analogue instant camera and don’t want to spend upwards of £300 on a hybrid camera, the Instax Wide 400 is for you.

However, if you’re interested in experimenting with different styles and filters and like to have the option to print or erase shots, it might be worth investing in the Instax Wide Evo.

That said, we’d recommend waiting for our full reviews of both cameras before making your final decision.