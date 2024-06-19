Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Instax Wide 400 vs Instax Wide 300: What’s changed in a decade?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Instax recently announced the Instax Wide 400, the long overdue update to the brand’s Wide format camera line. 

Here’s how the Instax Wide 400 compares to the Instax Wide 300 that launched all the way back in 2014. 

The Instax Wide 400 features an updated design 

The Instax Wide 400 has been given a major design update. 

The camera is now slightly smaller, with a more compact grip and rectangular silhouette. This is due to the fact the viewfinder and shutter release button don’t protrude from the Wide 400 the way they did on the Instax Wide 300. 

Of course, the camera remains large to leave space for the Instax Wide film, but still it looks slightly more compact than the Wide 300. 

Instax Wide 400 main
Instax Wide 400

The Instax Wide 400 includes a self-timer 

The Instax Wide format is ideal for fitting all your friends into a group photo, which is why we were excited to see a self-timer added to the camera this time around. 

The Instax Wide 400 can be set to snap a photo in 2, 4, 8, or 10 seconds using the dial in the upper right corner of the camera. This means nobody needs to stay behind the lens to capture the photo. 

The Instax Wide 400 comes with a tiny stand 

The Instax Wide 400 comes with a small strap in the box that functions as a stand for your camera. 

The strap includes two small plastic cubes that can be placed on a flat surface to prop the camera up at a specific angle or tilt it in a certain direction. This is another feature that makes the camera perfect for group shots, as you can compose the photo before hitting the self-timer and moving into the frame. 

Instax Wide 300
Instax Wide 300

The Instax Wide 300 is available in two colours 

The Instax Wide 400 comes in one colour: Sage Green. 

While this particular shade of green is quite neutral and stylish, it does mean that you no longer have a choice between multiple colours the way you do with other Instax cameras, such as the Instax Mini 12

The Instax Wide 300 is available in two colours, including a black and silver finish and a white and rose gold combo.

