Instax Mini LiPlay (2024) vs Instax Mini LiPlay (2019): What’s changed?

Hannah Davies
Fujifilm recently announced an updated version of its Instax Mini LiPlay hybrid instant camera. 

The Instax Mini LiPlay (2024) is a minor update on the now 5-year-old camera, meaning it might not necessarily be worth upgrading if you already own the Instax Mini LiPlay (2019). However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great new features available on the new Mini LiPlay.

Keep reading to discover everything new in 2024. 

The Instax Mini LiPlay (2024) comes in three new colours 

Perhaps the most tempting reason to pick up the Instax Mini LiPlay (2024) is its updated range of colours. 

Fujifilm has ditched its slightly dated black/rose gold and all-over rose gold shades and replaced them with the more modern Matcha Green and Deep Bronze colours. There’s still a white version of the camera for those looking for something a bit more neutral, but Fujifilm has toned down the text, microphone symbol, and lens border to make the camera look a bit more subtle and balanced. 

Instax Mini LiPlay (2024)
Instax Mini LiPlay (2024)

The Instax Mini LiPlay (2024) charges with USB-C 

With most devices supporting the USB Type-C standard these days, the Instax Mini LiPlay (2019)’s Micro USB port wasn’t the most convenient. 

The Instax Mini LiPlay (2024) now supports charging via a USB Type-C cable, meaning you might be able to use the same charger that comes with your smartphone, laptop, or wireless headphones to charge the instant camera. 

The Instax Mini LiPlay (2024) supports firmware updates via an app 

Updating the Instax Mini LiPlay (2019) was a whole process that involved downloading the firmware from the Fujifilm website onto another device and installing it on the camera via an microSD card. 

Thankfully, Fujifilm has streamlined this process on the Instax Mini LiPlay (2024) by enabling firmware updates via a smartphone app. Now, all you need to do is connect to the app wirelessly to install the latest software and keep your camera up to date and in working order. 

Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay
Instax Mini LiPlay (2019)

The Instax Mini LiPlay (2024) can be paired with new camera cases 

Finally, Fujifilm has introduced three new camera cases to match the new colours of the Instax Mini LiPlay (2024). 

You can pick up a case to protect your camera in Misty White, Matcha Green, or Deep Bronze.

