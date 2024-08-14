Instax Mini Link 3 vs Link 2: What’s new?

Fujifilm recently announced its newest instant photo printer, the Instax Mini Link 3.

Like its predecessor, the Mini Link 2, the Mini Link 3 is designed to print credit card-sized photos directly from your phone’s camera roll. Mini is Fujifilm’s smallest print size, with the film measuring 86mm x 54mm and the image itself just 62mm x 46mm.

Keep reading to learn more about the Instax Mini Link 3 and how it compares to the Mini Link 2.

The Instax Mini Link 3 has a new look

The Instax Mini Link 3 has been given a minor design refresh.

The printer remains a similar shape and size and features the same vertical grooves, but the small Instax logo in the centre of the Mini Link 2 has been rotated 90 degrees and increased in size to encompass the length of the printer.

The Mini Link 3 also comes in a new Sage Green shade to replace the dark Space Blue colour available on the Mini Link 2. Soft Pink has also been swapped out for a slightly darker Rose Pink, with Clay White being the only colour to remain identical across both generations.

Instax Mini Link 3

The Instax Mini Link 3 introduces the Instax AiR Studio

The Mini Link 3 includes a new feature called Instax AiR Studio.

According to Fujifilm, this feature essentially allows you to stack 3D AR effects while taking photos through the Instax Mini Link mobile app (since the Mini Link 3 does not have a camera). Fujifilm says you can pick a background, add decor and choose from different animations, such as confetti, spotlights or sprinkles to match the new Sprinkles Mini film.

The Instax Mini Link 3 app includes a photobooth mode

The Instax Mini Link app also offers the new Click to Collage mode.

Fujifilm describes this as an “in-app photobooth experience” as it allows users to capture six pictures at three-second intervals before choosing two to six of them to print as a collage using the Mini Link 3.

You can even print collages from videos using this mode.

Instax Mini Link 2

The Instax Mini Link 3 charges via USB-C

Finally, the Mini Link 3 has received a much-needed update in the form of a USB-C charging port.

USB-C is generally considered the more convenient option over Micro USB partially because these ports are used everywhere now. This means you hopefully won’t need to juggle multiple cables to charge your phone, tablet, laptop and Mini Link printer.