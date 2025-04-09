Instax Mini 41 vs Instax Mini 40: What’s new?

Fujifilm recently announced the newest addition to its Instax line of instant cameras, the Instax Mini 41. Here’s how the camera compares to its predecessor, the Instax Mini 40.

The Instax Mini 40 launched in 2021 and quickly became the go-to model for anyone looking to partake in instant photography with beginner-friendly point-and-shoot functionality and a more classic, neutral style than the bright and bubbly Mini 11 (now Mini 12).

The Instax Mini 41 takes over in this category, sharing a similar monotone design, simple feature set and ability to spit out nostalgic, credit-card sized prints on-the-go.

Keep reading to learn more about how these two instant cameras compare.

Price

Surprisingly, the Instax Mini 41 is actually cheaper at launch than the Instax Mini 40 was back in 2021 – at least here in the UK. For US shoppers, the camera remains at the same price.

The camera will be available to purchase from late April at a price of $99.99/£94.99.

The Instax Mini 40, on the other hand, launched in 2021 and cost $99.99/£99.99. However, you may be able to find the camera discounted now that a few years have passed and its successor has arrived.

The Instax Mini 41 has a fresh design

The Instax Mini 41 features a fresh, revamped design. Fujifilm has ditched the vintage, faux leather style of the Mini 40 in favour of a more tactile, diamond-textured finish. We’re curious if this new pattern will offer users a more secure grip on the camera or if the feel will be similar to its predecessor.

The silver details have been replaced with a darker grey metallic panel on the top and bottom edges of the camera and wrapped around the lens. The white font colour has also been swapped out for orange, with the number 41 showcasing a new retro font.

Lastly, the Instax Mini 41 is very slightly larger and a bit heavier than the Instax Mini 40 at 122.5 x 104.5 x 67.5mm and 345g without the batteries, strap and film. The Instax Mini 40 measures 121 x 104 x 65mm and weighs 330g.

The Instax Mini 41 includes improved automatic exposure

The Instax Mini 41 features the same automatic exposure capabilities as the Instax Mini 40, but improved.

The automatic exposure feature is designed to automatically sense the level of ambient light in a scene and set the shutter speed and flash according to this information. This allows the camera to produce high-quality prints both indoors and outdoors, during the day and at night.

However, how big of a change the update will have on the images themselves is something we’ll have to wait and see when we get our hands on the camera.

The Instax Mini 41 makes it easier to center your selfies

Finally, the Selfie Mode on the Instax Mini 40 has been changed to a Close-up Mode on the Instax Mini 41. Both of these modes essentially do the same thing, allowing you to take macro shots and selfies on the instant cameras.

However, the Mini 41 has been upgraded with parallax correction. This means that Fujifilm has moved the position of the focus mark to the lower left of the frame, making it easier to successfully center close-ups and selfies using the camera.

Early verdict

The Instax Mini 41 looks to be a minor update over the Mini 40 but, at the same price or lower, it certainly seems worth picking it up over its predecessor. This is especially true if you’ve been eyeing up the Mini 40 for a while.

If you’re looking to upgrade from the Mini 40, we’re less convinced the small changes are worth the cost at this stage. However, you’ll want to look out for our full review for our final verdict on how these two instant cameras compare.