Insta360 One RS vs GoPro Hero 10: Which camera is top dog?

Insta360 has unveiled the One RS to take on the current action camera champ, the GoPro Hero 10, but how do they compare?

Even though the price for GoPro’s mainline action cameras has steadily increased over the years, there’s no denying that the GoPro Hero 10 is the current tog dog in this sector. Insta360 and DJI have offered up steady competition as of late, and now the former company has revealed its latest attempt at dethroning GoPro: the Insta360 One RS.

As the successor to the Insta360 One R, this new camera has been on the drawing board for over two years and now that it’s finally here, we can see exactly what it brings to the table. Keep reading to see how the GoPro Hero 10 compares to the Insta360 One RS.

Price

The GoPro Hero 10 retails at a hefty £479.99/$499.99, although discounts are available if you sign up for a GoPro Hero Subscription, which nets you added features like unlimited cloud backups.

The Insta360 One RS on the other hand comes in a range of prices. The entry-level 4K model, which just includes the 4K Boost lens, retails at £279.99/$299.99. Two other models, which throw in the 360 lens and the 1-inch Wide Angle lens, both retail at £499.99/$549.99.

Video

Higher frame rates across the board was a huge part of the GoPro Hero 10’s list of improvements, bumping up the max 5.3K resolution to shoot at up to 60fps, as well as 120fps capture for the 4K mode.

As far as resolution goes, the Insta360 One RS tops this by offering a 6K Widescreen Mode for more cinematic shots with a 2.35:1 ratio. It’s worth noting, however, that this mode is only available at 24/25fps, so you’ll have to decide for yourself what’s more important – frame rate or resolution.

For more vibrant footage, the One RS is able to capture HDR footage through a mode labelled Active HDR, something that is otherwise limited to stills photos on the GoPro Hero 10.

As you expect from a pair of action cameras, both the Hero 10 and the One RS feature stabilisation software to keep your footage as smooth as possible. The original One R would apply this in post, whereas the One RS activates FlowState stabilisation during filming, which we anticipate to be a marked improvement over its predecessor. We’ll have more information soon as to how it compares to HyperSmooth 4.0 on the GoPro.

Stills

Even though video performance will always steal the show where action cameras are concerned, both of these devices feature impressive chops when it comes to stills photography.

The GoPro Hero 10 came bursting out the gate with an improved sensor allowing for 23MP capture (over the previous 20MP limit), and there are HDR and Night modes to help you make the most of it. The Insta360 One RS on the other hand has placed a greater emphasis on improving the megapixel count, jumping from 12MP on the One R to a whopping 48MP limit.

As we all know from smartphone photography, having a higher megapixel count doesn’t automatically translate to better shots as it’s usually computational processing after the fact that really makes the difference.

Design

With the Insta360 One RS embracing the same modular design of its predecessor, it’s here the camera feels most at odds with the GoPro Hero 10. For instance, if you want to change the orientation of the display so that you can see yourself during filming, you need to take both the One RS’s main core and the adjoining sensor out of the underlying battery pack to do so, before reassembling the whole thing with your desired setup.

The GoPro Hero 10 on the other hand, with its built-in front and rear display, doesn’t require any extra customisation for when you want to dabble in a spot of vlogging. What you do get with Insta360’s modular design is the ability to jump over to 360-degree filming without needing a second camera – all you need is the 360 lens to hand.

Unlike the Hero 10 however, there is no mounting point built into the One RS, so if you want to add any accessories like the Invisible Selfie Stick, then you need to fit the Mounting Bracket over the One RS first.

Early Verdict

We’ll need more time with the Insta360 One RS to deliver a final verdict on how the action cam compares to the GoPro Hero 10, but with an improved 48MP sensor, a 6K widescreen mode and the returning feature of being able to swap out lenses on the go, the One RS could prove to be a serious competitor.