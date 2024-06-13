Insta360 Go 3S vs Insta360 Go 3: What’s new with the latest action camera?

Insta360 has just announced the newest addition to its Go camera series with the Insta360 Go 3S.

Insta360 explains that while the new Go 3S retains the Insta 360 Go 3’s form factor, it packs in several key upgrades.

We’ve highlighted the differences between the Go 3S and its Go 3 below, so you can see exactly what you get with the newer camera.

The Insta360 Go 3S can now shoot in 4K

Most notably the Go 3S can now shoot in up to 4K resolution whereas the Go 3 can only hit a maximum 2.7K. This is thanks to the new enhanced chip which offers “50% more CPU computing power and a new wide-angle lens” to “double the amount of pixels” compared to the Go 3.

Not only that but the Go 3S is now Dolby Vision-Ready and has upgraded its slow motion to reach up to 200fps at 1080P or 100fps at 2.7K whereas the Go 3 can only hit 120fps at 1080P.

The Insta360 Go 3S is waterproof for up to 33ft

The Go 3’s diving ability is pretty impressive, as it can withstand immersion in up to 16 ft in water. Having said that, the Go 3S comes out on top as it can survive immersion in up to a whopping 33 ft of water.

Insta360 Go 3S underwater (credit Insta360)

The Insta360 Go 3S has hands-free, automatic shooting

Offering true convenience, the Go 3S is packed with hands-free features to make shooting easier. Firstly there’s AI gesture control which means if your camera is out of reach, you can simply use hand gestures to start or stop recording or capture a photo.

There’s also the return of Interval Video mode which Insta360 promises will allow you “live in the moment and have the memories to look back on and share”. To use this mode, users will need to set how often the camera will shoot and for how long, then the Go 3S will automatically power on and shoot a series of clips.

The Insta360 Go 3S is compatible with Apple Find My

At just 39g and measuring just 1×2.1×1-inches, it is concerningly easy to misplace your Go 3S. Like the Go 3, all your footage is kept in the internal storage which means losing the camera could result in unretrievable content.

Luckily the Go 3S is now compatible with Apple’s Find My app which allows keep track of your camera’s location through the Find My system.

The price is surprisingly unexpected

The Insta360 Go 3S has just launched globally and is available to purchase either as part of a bundle or as a standalone camera.

The Bundle includes the Go 3S and Action Pod plus a Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand and Lens Guard, and has an RRP of £349.99 / $399.99 / €399.99 for the 64GB camera and £369.99 / $429.99 / €429.99 for the 128GB model.

If you are upgrading from the Go 3 and don’t need an extra Action Pod or accessories then you’ll just need the camera. The standalone Go 3S starts at £209.99 / $239.99 / €239.99 for the 64GB and £229.99 / $269.99 / €269.99 for the 128GB.

At the time of writing, the Go 3 has an RRP of £379 / $429.99 / €479.99 for the 128GB Camera Bundle and £259 / $269.99 / €299 for the 128GB standalone camera. Although as the Go 3S has just launched, we wouldn’t be surprised if these prices dropped in the near future.