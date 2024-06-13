Insta360 Go 3S vs Insta360 Ace Pro: What’s the difference?

Insta360 has officially unveiled its latest thumb-sized action camera, the Insta360 Go 3S.

Here’s how it compares to the company’s top-of-the-line GoPro rival, the Insta360 Ace Pro.

The Insta360 Go 3S is smaller and lighter

Perhaps the most obvious difference between the Insta360 Go 3S and the Insta360 Ace Pro is the size of the camera.

The Insta360 Go 3S is a tiny thumb-sized camera that measures just 25.6 x 54.4 x 24.8mm and weighs 39.1g. Even attaching the Action Pod only adds 63.5 x 47.6 x 29.5mm and 96.3g of weight to the camera.

This is still less than the Insta360 Ace Pro, which has a more traditional action camera design. The Ace Pro measures 71.9mm x 52.15mm x 38.5mm and weighs 179.8g, making it compact and lightweight, but nowhere near as small as the Go 3S when freed from its Action Pod.

Insta360 Go 3S

The Insta360 Ace Pro boasts a higher resolution

The Insta Go 3S marks a major uptick in video resolution for the Go series, bringing a 4K resolution to the tiny camera for the first time. This means that videos are now sharper and clearer and pack twice the pixels of their predecessor.

The Go 3S offers 4K capture at up to 30fps or 2.7K recording at 50fps.

The Ace Pro still beats the smaller camera when it comes to video quality, however, offering 8K recording at 24fps, as well as 4K at up to 60fps. If image quality is your main concern, opt for the Insta360 Ace Pro.

The Insta360 Go 3S can record longer videos (when paired with the Action Pod)

Battery life is a tricky one to compare because it depends if you include the Action Pod designed to be paired with the Insta360 Go 3S.

If you attach the Go 3S to its Action Pod, you’ll be able to get a huge 170-minute run time from the camera. However, use the Go 3S alone and the tiny camera can only squeeze in a 45-minute run time when recording 1080p video at 30fps.

The Insta360 Ace Pro, meanwhile, has a maximum run time of 100 minutes when recording 4K video at 30fps.

Insta360 Ace Pro

The Insta360 Ace Pro performs better in low-light

The Insta360 Ace Pro’s larger 1/1.3-inch sensor makes it Insta360’s best action camera for capturing footage in low-light conditions.

This, combined with the camera’s 5nm AI chip, allows for improved noise reduction, enhanced brightness, and better dynamic range when shooting night scenes.

Insta360 has not revealed the size of the image sensor in the Insta360 Go 3S, but there was no mention of low-light shooting in the announcement.

The Insta360 Go 3S works with Apple Find My

Another new addition to the Insta360 Go 3S is support for Apple’s Find My feature.

Now, if you lose or misplace your camera (understandable, given its size), you’ll be able to track it down on your iPhone using the Find My app.