Insta360 Ace Pro 2 vs Insta360 Ace Pro: What’s new in 2024?

Insta360 recently announced its follow-up to its Insta360 Ace Pro action camera.

The Ace Pro 2 goes up against the GoPro Hero 13 Black and DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro this year, giving it some tough competition. Keep reading to learn how the camera compares to its own predecessor, the original Ace Pro.

Price

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 was announced on October 22 2024 and costs £389.99.

The original Insta350 Ace Pro debuted in November 2023 at a price of £429.99, making the Ace Pro 2 more affordable at launch. However, the Ace Pro has since been discounted to £329.99, making it the cheaper of the two in 2024.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is more waterproof

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is more rugged than its predecessor when it comes to water resistance. The action camera is now protected up to 12m up from the 10m protection found on the Ace Pro.

The newer camera also features an integrated Wind Guard to reduce wind noise and a removable Lens Guard for improved all-around protection.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 has a bigger display

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 also has a slightly larger 2.5-inch flip touchscreen display up from the 2.4-inch display on the Ace Pro.

The new display also includes a 70% increase in pixel density, a 6% increase in brightness and a 100% increase in flip durability.

Speaking of glass, the 151-degree field-of-view on the Ace Pro has widened to 157 degrees on the Ace Pro 2, allowing you to fit more in each shot.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 includes a second AI chip

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is the first action camera with a dedicated Pro Imaging Chip to handle image processing and noise reduction and a separate 5nm AI chip that deals with further image processing and overall camera performance.

This dual-chip design unlocks more shooting modes and improved specs, including 8K/30fps video (up from 8K/24fps on the Ace Pro), 4K/60fps Active HDR to bring out more highlights and shadows in daylight and upgrades to PureVideo for improved low-light performance.

The Ace Pro 2 also now applies its 360-degree Horizon Lock automatically in-camera, meaning you no longer need to process the feature later in the app.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 has a bigger battery

Finally, the Insta360 has a larger 1800 mAh battery than its predecessor, which sported a 1650 mAh battery.

This is reflected in the run time, which has increased from 100 minutes of 4K/30fps video on the Ace Pro to 112 minutes of 4K/30fps video on the Ace Pro 2. Alternatively, you can capture 180 minutes of 1080p/24fps video with the new camera.

Early verdict

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 offers many advantages over the original Ace Pro, but at £60 more is it worth choosing the newer model? At a glance, it certainly seems so. However, you may want to wait for our review before making your final decision.