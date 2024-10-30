Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iMac M4 (2024) vs Mac Studio: Which Mac is for you?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for an Apple desktop upgrade but aren’t sure which offering is right for you? 

We’ve compared the specs of the recently announced iMac M4 to last year’s Mac Studio and highlighted the notable differences below to help you decide which one might be better suited to your needs. 

Price

The iMac M4 is currently available for pre-order and will launch on November 8th. Available in a choice of seven colours, it has a starting RRP of £1299/$1299 and includes the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse in the box.

The Mac Studio is undoubtedly a much bigger investment than the iMac. The M2 Max version has an RRP of £2099/$2099 whereas the more powerful M2 Ultra iteration will set you back a whopping £4199/$4199.

The iMac comes equipped with a keyboard and mouse

Although both the iMac and Mac Studio are Apple desktops, they differ with their offerings. The iMac is an all-in-one desktop housed in a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display whereas the Mac Studio is a compact computer without a dedicated display, keyboard and mouse. 

The iMac also comes with a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, which means it’s arguably better value than the Mac Studio. 

The fact the Mac Studio doesn’t come equipped with the extra gear isn’t necessarily a negative however as some users may appreciate the ability to add their own displays and keyboards to build a more customsied set-up.

Left ImageRight Image

The Mac Studio runs on a choice of two processors

Upon its launch back in 2023, Apple hailed the latest Mac Studio as one of the most powerful Macs ever made, with models running on either the M2 Max or the more powerful M2 Ultra

The M2 Max has a 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine with up to 400GB/s memory bandwidth which results in the Mac Studio 2023 being 50% faster than its predecessor. 

The M2 Ultra is built from two M2 Max chips and therefore delivers twice the performance and capabilities of the standalone M2 Max. The M2 Ultra is also three times faster than the previous Mac Studio with M1 Ultra.

The iMac on the other hand runs on Apple’s M4 processor which, according to Apple, features the “world’s fastest CPU core” and is up to 1.7x faster than the iMac with M1. Although we haven’t reviewed the new iMac yet, Apple promises that users will feel this power and performance across both everyday and more intense activities such as photo editing and gaming. 

Apple also explains that the M4’s Neural Engine is over three times faster than the iMac with M1, which should make it ideally suited for Apple Intelligence.

Left ImageRight Image

The Mac Studio has more connectivity ports

Both versions of the Mac Studio 2023 boast four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-As, an HDMI, 10Gb Ethernet and a headphone jack at the rear. On the front, the M2 Max sports two USB-C ports while the M2 Ultra boasts two Thunderbolt 4 ports instead. There’s also an SDXC card slot on both too.

The smallest sized iMac is made up of just two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port whereas the other three iMacs sport a total of four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port too. 

Left ImageRight Image

The iMac is fitted with Centre Stage technology 

The 12MP webcam on the iMac is fitted with Apple’s Centre Stage technology which ensures everyone on a video call remains in frame and perfectly centred. 

There’s also Desk View which allows users to simultaneously show both themselves and a top-down view of their desk, which Apple explains is useful for educators presenting a lesson to students or creators showing their latest DIY project.

Apple-iMac-M4-hero
All colours of the new iMac 2024 (credit Apple)

The Mac Studio M2 Ultra supports up to eight displays

The Mac Studio running on M2 Ultra allows you to connect up to a whopping eight displays, or up to six Pro Display XDRs, for the ultimate working setup. The M2 Max can also support up to five displays too.

The iMac on the other hand supports up to two 6K external displays which Apple explains offers more than “50m pixels for users to spread out their work”.

Early verdict

Although we haven’t reviewed the iMac M4 yet, the specs suggest that this is a better suited option for everyday use and casual gaming. If you require anything more intensive or demanding, then the Mac Studio is likely to suit your needs better. 

If you consider the inclusion of the Magic Keyboard, Mouse and the display, the iMac appears as a better value option, especially as it’s considerably cheaper than either version of the Mac Studio 2023.

You might like…

Apple Mac Mini (M4) vs Mac Studio: How do Apple’s desktop offerings compare?

Apple Mac Mini (M4) vs Mac Studio: How do Apple’s desktop offerings compare?

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Apple M4 vs M4 Pro: What’s the difference?

Apple M4 vs M4 Pro: What’s the difference?

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Apple Mac Mini (M4) vs iMac (M4): Which M4 Mac should you buy?

Apple Mac Mini (M4) vs iMac (M4): Which M4 Mac should you buy?

Hannah Davies 21 hours ago
Apple Mac Mini (M4) vs Mac Mini (M2): Should you upgrade?

Apple Mac Mini (M4) vs Mac Mini (M2): Should you upgrade?

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
Sonos Arc Ultra vs Bose Smart Ultra: Comparing the soundbars

Sonos Arc Ultra vs Bose Smart Ultra: Comparing the soundbars

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 vs DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: How do they compare?

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 vs DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words