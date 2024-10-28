iMac M4 (2024) vs iMac M3 (2023): All the big changes

Apple iMac M4 (2024) vs Apple iMac M3 (2023): Apple has refreshed its all-in-one desktop computer. Here’s what’s new.

Apple started a week of Mac-themed announcements on October 28, by revealing a new version of its classic iMac desktop sporting the latest M4 series processors. It’s available from November 8 with pre-orders starting today.

The all-in-one with a lineage dating all the way back to the classic iMac G3 in 1998 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, sticking with the form factor and design of the last couple of cycles.

So, beyond the new M4 processor, how does it compare to its predecessor, the 2023 iMac? The starting price is the same at $1,299/£1,299, but the devil’s in the detail, folks. Let’s jump in.

The AirPods 4 are seeing their first price drop on Amazon Ahead of Black Friday, the recently launched Apple AirPods 4 (without ANC) are currently just £116.10 on Amazon. Amazon

Was £129

Now £116.10 View Deal

M4 and Apple Intelligence leads

As the name would suggest, the new iMac has the M4 processor we first saw introduced via the iPad Pro M4 revamp earlier this year. The M4 is a modest improvement on the M3. Apple doesn’t draw attention to the comparisons in its release today, instead choosing to focus on the differences between M4 and M1.

However, we know the differences from previous launches. We looked in detail at the M4 vs M3 differences earlier this year.

The most important difference is when it comes to Apple Intelligence, Apple’s name for generative AI. Those features are starting to roll out on Mac today. There’s a new neural engine which has 16 cores and is capable of 38 trillion operations per second. The M3’s 16-core NPU was only capable of 18 trillion operations per second. Only!

Apple isn’t telling how much more standard processing power the M4 has compared to the M3, but there’s now a 10-core CPU and GPU option, which maxed out at 8-cores within the M3. There’s now 16GB of unified memory as standard, while the M3 version had just 8GB as standard. The RAM can be configured up to 32GB Unified Memory now, while the M3 maxed out at 24GB.

The M4 chip has been upgraded to TSMC’s second generation 3nm process, further aiding the performance.

There’s a new display option

The 24-inch 4.5K retina display within the new iMac now includes a new option with nano-textured glass. Apple says this “drastically reduces reflections and glare” meaning it might perform better in the room’s sunny spot than before. That’ll cost you an extra $200.

Stay Centre Stage with a webcam upgrade

Apple has upgraded the iMac’s web cam with the Center Stage technology. The 12-megapixel webcam has software that intelligently tracks you to keep you the centre of the shot during a video call. This is the first time an iMac has offered the tech.

Bringing the Thunder(bolt 4)

On configurations with the 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the high-end configuration of the iMac M4 model’s four rear USB-C ports all support Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. That unlocks support for more accessories including a pair of additional 6K displays at 60Hz (or one 8K display at 120Hz), or external storage docks. The M3 iMac only offered Thunderbolt 3.

USB-C accessories

The Lightning connector continues its slow demise as Apple has replaced the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse’s charging solution with USB-C. Unfortunately for Magic Mouse fans not all items on the wishlist have been granted.

A new rainbow of colours

The iMac M4 (2024) is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. There’s a two-tone approach, with Apple saying: “The back of iMac features bold colors designed to stand out, while the front expresses subtle shades of the new palette so users can focus on doing their best work.”

The iMac M3 (2023), which is henceforth discontinued, came in blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.