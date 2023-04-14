 large image

Huawei Watch Ultimate vs Apple Watch Ultra: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Huawei is no stranger to smartwatches, having released its first wrist-worn wearable way back in 2015. However, the Chinese tech brand has recently stepped up its line with a new smartwatch designed to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra

The Huawei Watch Ultimate is Huawei’s new adventure-fueled smartwatch. Both the Watch Ultimate and the Apple Watch Ultra are packed with fitness-tracking tools, health-monitoring features and water-resistance levels that allow them to plunge up to 100m. 

So what are the biggest differences between the two watches? We’ve broken this comparison down to the main points to help you decide which smartwatch is worth your time. 

The Huawei Watch Ultimate has a more classic appearance 

The clearest visual difference between the Huawei Watch Ultimate and the Apple Watch Ultra are their designs. 

The Huawei Watch Ultimate has a more traditional-looking, circular design, while the Apple Watch Ultra looks very much like a smartwatch with its square shape and more obvious touch display. 

Huawei Watch Ultimate
Huawei Watch Ultimate

The Huawei Watch Ultimate is built from a tougher material

Both smartwatches have sturdy, sapphire glass touchscreens. However, the front casing is made from different materials. The Apple Watch Ultra is built from a rugged, corrosion-resistant titanium material, while the Huawei Watch Ultimate has a zirconium-based liquid metal front case. 

In its FAQ, Huawei claims this material offers “better durability, more corrosion and wear resistance, better durability and inflexibility, more bacteria resistance, and is more hypoallergenic” compared to titanium. 

The Huawei Watch Ultimate works with Android 

Another major difference between the Huawei Watch Ultimate is that the smartwatch is compatible with both the iOS and Android operating systems. 

While you might be able to pair your Apple Watch with an Android phone, you’ll lose out on much of the key functionality of the watch. For this reason, the Apple Watch Ultra is best used alongside an iOS device. 

The Apple Watch Ultra is integrated with the Apple ecosystem 

While the Huawei Watch Ultimate is compatible with iPhones, it isn’t built into the Apple ecosystem the way Apple’s own rugged smartwatch is. 

That means you might not be able to take advantage of key features available with the Apple Watch Ultra, including access to the wide range of apps and services available through the Apple App Store and exclusive subscription services like Apple Fitness Plus

Apple Watch Ultra app screen
Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is packed with safety features 

During the iPhone 14 announcement last year, Apple announced a number of new safety features, including car crash detection. 

Not only does the Apple Watch Ultra include crash detection, but it also benefits from fall detection, emergency SOS, international emergency calling and an 86-decibel siren to attract attention when you need help. 

Huawei has included emergency SOS and fall detection features on smartwatches like the Huawei Watch 3 and the Huawei Watch 3 Pro, but it isn’t clear whether these are present on the Huawei Watch Ultimate looking at the spec sheet. 

The Huawei Watch Ultimate is slightly cheaper 

The Huawei Watch Ultimate is cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra at £699 compared to the Apple Watch Ultra’s £849 price. That’s a £150 difference in cost. 

Both smartwatches come with straps included in the box.

