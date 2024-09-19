Huawei Watch GT 5 vs GT 5 Pro: Which smartwatch should you go for?

Huawei has just revealed its latest series of smartwatches with the GT 5 and more premium GT 5 Pro.

While both smartwatches are promised by Huawei to represent a “new standard in wearable design, health tracking and pro-level sports”, the GT 5 Pro does boast more premium features.

To help you decide which smartwatch might be a better fit for you, we’ve compared the features of the two below.

Price

The Huawei Watch GT 5 is a more affordable smartwatch to the GT 5 Pro. Available in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm, the standard GT 5 has a starting RRP of £229.99, putting it in line with last year’s Huawei Watch GT 4.

As the name suggests, the GT 5 Pro is a more premium smartwatch and has a slightly higher price tag to reflect this. Also available in either 42mm or 46mm, the GT 5 Pro starts at £329.99.

Although £100 more than its standard edition, it’s worth keeping in mind that the GT 5 Pro is still cheaper than the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 and the Pixel Watch 3.

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro supports pro-level sports

The Watch GT 5 series boasts an improved Huawei Sunflower Positioning System for advanced location tracking. Huawei promises the improved tech is a “new way to navigate your outdoor sports adventures” as it brings a more accurate and optimised GNSS tracking, with both the standard and Pro GT 5 benefiting from better location tracking to the GT 4.

The GT 5 Pro, however, utilises this technology for tracking pro-level sports including golf and trail running. View 3D recreations of over 15000 golf courses worldwide with Course Maps and, while golfing, you’ll receive advice on improving your swing, alongside measurements of your shot distance in real-time.

The GT 5 Pro also has a professional trail running feature for cross-country runners which supports segment-based navigation, off-course alerts, contour lines and crown-controlled zoomable maps to keep you safe and informed while on a long-distance run.

Not only that but cross country runners will also receive real-time fitness data and trail information directly from the watch.

Watch GT 5 Pro is made of titanium alloy

To support pro-level sports and the general wear-and-tear of everyday use, the GT 5 Pro is made with aerospace grade titanium alloy and nanocrystal ceramic. Such premium materials should result in higher levels of durability, compared to previous editions (although Huawei has yet to elaborate on this).

The GT 5, much like its predecessor, is made from stainless steel. Although this is a weightier material to the titanium alloy, it’s still a balanced smartwatch offering with the extra weight not necessarily noticeable.

Huawei GT 5 Pro on wrist (credit Huawei)

Only the Watch GT 5 Pro gets ECG

The entire GT 5 series sports Huawei’s new TruSense System which offers more accurate health and fitness tracking, thanks to enhanced “signal reading accuracy when detecting heart rate, bloody oxygen and respiratory rate” in order to provide more comprehensive monitoring indicators.

Unlike the GT 5 however, the GT 5 Pro also comes equipped with an ECG analysis feature, through an electrode-based ECG button. Huawei explains that with just one push, users can see ECG waveforms within 30 seconds.

It’s worth noting that the ECG app is only available in certain countries, including the UK and certain EU countries such as France, Spain and Germany.

Huawei GT 5 with Brown strap (credit Huawei)

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro allows for up to 40m of freediving

With a water resistance rating that allows for up to 40 metres of submersion, freediving enthusiasts will especially appreciate the GT 5 Pro. This water resistance rating is paired with a depth tracker and reminders for extra guidance and assurance when diving.

This is similar to the more expensive Apple Watch Ultra 2, however it’s worth noting that it is certified to EN13319 which is the internationally recognised standard for diving accessories and is supported by the Oceanic Plus app.

Both are valuable for runners

The GT 5 series is packed with run-focused features to help support both beginner and more advanced runners. In particular there’s Running Form Analysis which provides users with tips to help fine-tune running posture and prevent injury.

Early Verdict

The preferred choice of wearable depends entirely on your own needs. If you’re just getting started on your health and fitness journey then the GT 5 promises to be a solid option, especially as it sports the new TrueSense System for tracking your stats and offers Running Form Analysis to help support your posture.

However if you want to track your progress across so-called “pro-level” sports such as golf, freediving or trail running and want a watch that’s made up of premium materials, then the GT 5 Pro might be a more tempting option.