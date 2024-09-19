Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei Watch GT 5 vs GT 4: Should you upgrade your wearable?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

A year after the Watch GT 4 launch, Huawei has just unveiled its new Watch GT 5 series which includes both standard and Pro models. 

Huawei promises that the GT 5 generation will continue to “embody the best of the Huawei GT series legacy – aesthetics and performance.”

So what’s the difference between last year’s Watch GT 4, which we awarded with four-stars, and the new standard GT 5 which has also just received a four-star rating from us?

We’ve compared the specs of both smartwatches below and highlighted the differences/similarities between them here.

Specs

Huawei Watch GT 5Huawei Watch GT 4
UK RRP£229.99£229.99
Manufacturer HuaweiHuawei
Operating SystemHarmonyOSHarmonyOS
GPSYesYes
Release Date20242023
Specs comparison table

Price

Available from today (19th September) the Huawei Watch GT 5 series comes in a choice of two sizes, 42mm and 46mm, with a starting RRP of £229.99.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 also has a starting RRP of £229.99, however we would expect this price to drop following the release of the GT 5 series. Similarly to the GT 5, it is available in a choice of either 42mm or 46mm. 

The Huawei Watch GT 5 has running features

Runners will especially appreciate the GT 5 as Huawei promises more run-focused features across the new models. This includes Running Form Analysis which offers tips to help runners fine-tune their posture and prevent injury.

Although this is missing from the GT 4, users can still use their watch to track their runs and there’s even voice guidance when running too, which is available in twelve languages.  

The Huawei Watch GT 5 has a more accurate GNSS

Following from the above, both the GT 5 and GT 4 smartwatches have GNSS tracking to help you stay on course while exercising outside, which is especially useful when running or cycling. 

The GT 4 (46mm) has a boosted GNSS signal by 30% compared to its predecessor, the Huawei GT 3 (46mm) and has a smart fusion positioning algorithm which increases the watch’s accuracy the more times you run. 

However, Huawei explains the GT 5 series is powered by “new technological advancements from Huawei Sunflower Position System” and brings a more accurate and optimised GNSS tracking mechanism across various sports including running and cycling. 

The Huawei Watch GT 4 uses an easy to understand rings system for fitness
Huawei Watch GT 4. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Huawei Watch GT 5 uses TruSense System

One of the newest features of the GT 5 series is Huawei’s TruSense System, an integrated health and fitness tracking technology which comes with an upgraded sensor and promises to produce results that are “faster, more accurate and more comprehensive”.

Huawei explains that the TruSense System enhances signal reading accuracy when detecting heart rate, blood oxygen and respiratory rate and can provide more comprehensive monitoring during workouts. 

Although this is a new technology for the GT 5 series, the GT 4 still comes equipped with the Huawei TruSeen 5.5 Plus system which tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep and stress.

Neither GT 5 nor the GT 4 are equipped with an ECG detector, as this is reserved for the GT 5 Pro. 

Left ImageRight Image

Both promise two weeks of battery life

Both the GT 4 and GT 5 series promise a battery life of up to two weeks and although we found that the GT 4 didn’t quite hit this, we were still impressed with its longevity. In fact on average we found the GT 4 lasted for around 10 days before needing to be recharged. 

As we haven’t yet reviewed the GT 5 model, we can’t know whether it really does hit two weeks of battery life. However if it’s anything like its predecessor then we can hope for similar power levels. 

Watch GT 5 comes with three months of Huawei Health Plus for free

GT 5 series users will be eligible for a three-month membership to Huawei Health Plus for free. Huawei’s Health app is a companion to its smartwatches which offers many features including dynamic tracking across health and workouts, insightful stats on your health data and a choice of watch faces. 

The Health Plus membership offers “exclusive” benefits from guided meditations, a range of extra workouts for all abilities and breathing exercises too.

At the time of writing, this deal is only available with the GT 5 series and not the GT 4. 

Huawei GT 5 Brown lifestyle image
Huawei GT 5 in Brown (credit Huawei)

Early verdict

The Huawei Watch GT 5 promises to be an exciting upgrade to the GT 4 thanks to the new TruSense System, more accurate GNSS tracking and expanded running features. 

If you’re an avid runner then the GT 5 will likely be better suited for you thanks to its Running Form Analysis tool that offers tips on how to improve your form and prevent injuries. 

