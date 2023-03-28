 large image

Huawei P60 vs Huawei P60 Pro: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Huawei recently announced its new P60 smartphone line-up alongside its Mate X3 foldable. 

The P60 series follows on from the company’s P50 line and consists of three phones – the Huawei P60, the P60 Pro and the P60 Art. The line-up was officially unveiled in China in March, but has yet to be confirmed for a UK or US launch. However, that hasn’t stopped us from getting excited about the P60 line. 

So how does the regular P60 compare to the P60 Pro? We’ve broken down all of the key differences in this guide. 

The Huawei P60 Pro has a bigger telephoto camera 

Both the Huawei P60 and the P60 Pro take advantage of large triple cameras fronted by 48-megapixel “Ultra Lighting” sensors and assisted by 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensors. 

Where the two differ is the telephoto camera. The P60 uses a 12-megapixel camera to get up close and personal with its subject, while the P60 Pro quadruples that pixel count with a 48-megapixel sensor. 

Otherwise, the cameras appear to be identical, with the same selfie camera, photography features and video resolution available across both models. 

Huawei P60 Pro
Huawei P60 Pro

The Huawei P60 Pro is available with more RAM and storage 

While both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G mobile platform with an octa-core processor, Adreno GPU and 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, the Huawei P60 Pro is available with more RAM and more storage. 

The Huawei P60 is available in a single 8GB/256GB configuration, whereas the P60 Pro can be bought with either 8GB/256GB or 12GB/512GB. 

The Huawei P60 Pro charges faster 

Both smartphones pack large 4815 mAh batteries (unlike the Huawei P60 Art which comes with an even bigger 5100 mAh battery). 

However, the Huawei P60 Pro has the fastest charging speeds of the two at 88W to the P60’s 66W. Both phones also support 50W wireless fast charging. 

Huawei P60
Huawei P60

The Huawei P60 is cheaper 

While we don’t have any UK pricing – or even confirmation that the phones will be launching outside of China – just yet, we do know that the Huawei P60 costs less than the P60 Pro in China. For that reason, it seems safe to assume that the phone will be the cheaper option in other regions, too. 

The P60 starts at CNY¥4,488 (~£531/$651) in China, whereas prices for the P60 Pro start at CNY¥6,988 (~£826/$1014).

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.