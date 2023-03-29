Huawei P60 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which phone is right for you?

Huawei recently launched two new handsets in China, the Huawei P60 and the Huawei P60 Pro.

Huawei has moved on from its P50 line of smartphones and has now announced three new handsets in the P60 range, including the Huawei P60, the P60 Pro and the P60 Art. These phones were officially unveiled in China and even though we haven’t heard much about a UK release yet, we still want to take a closer look at how these devices stack up.

We’ve already taken a look at how the Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro compare, but now we want to see how they weigh up to other manufacturers on the market. We’re going to be breaking down how the flagship P60 smartphone differs from the well-received Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in this guide, so read on to find out more.

The Huawei P60 Pro is cheaper – although it may not come to the UK

It’s important to note that we don’t yet have confirmation that the P60 Pro will be launched outside of China. So while we don’t have the UK or American pricing yet, we do know what they will cost in China. The P60 Pro starts at CNY¥6,988, which gives us an estimated price of around £826/$1014 in other regions.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is available to buy in both the UK and America, with a starting price of £1249/$1119. Until we get concrete details on the launch of the P60 Pro we can’t be sure that it’ll be the most affordable option, but the pricing in China makes it look like it will be the cheaper alternative.

Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a massive 200MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra packs an impressive camera setup; there is a 200-megapixel main camera, 12MP ultrawide sensor as well as a dual 10MP telephoto lens with 3x and 10x optical zooms.

We thought that the 200MP snapper performed very well in well-lit and low-light conditions, with great amounts of detail and light being brought in no matter the environment.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The P60 Pro opted for a large 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP Ultra Lighting telephoto sensor. These Ultra Lighting sensors should allow for full-path light capturing capabilities, with the company claiming that it is capable of pristine detail and focus in almost all environments.

P60 Pro charges up a lot faster

One of the biggest features of the P60 Pro is the large 4,815mAh battery and 88W charging speeds. Until we get this model in for a review we can’t make claims about how fast this phone will charge up, but Huawei claims it can reach 50% in 10 minutes.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery, but we found the charging speeds to be quite slow. It has a charging speed of 45W, with our review noting that it took 28 minutes to reach the 50% mark.

Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with more storage and RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and can be paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The P60 Pro, on the other hand, is more limited in terms of storage and can be found in either an 8GB/256GB or 12GB/512GB configuration. It has been kitted out with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G mobile platform with an octa-core processor as well as an Adreno GPU.