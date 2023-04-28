HP Dragonfly G4 vs HP Dragonfly Folio G3: Is newer better?

HP has added to its Dragonfly series of productivity laptops with the Dragonfly G4. But is newer really better?

With the announcement of the HP Dragonfly G4, we wanted to look back at the other devices in the Dragonfly range to see which laptop comes out on top. We’re going to be running through some of the key differences, and similarities, between the Dragonfly G4 and Dragonfly Folio G3, so you can decide which is worth the upgrade.

Raptor Lake vs Alder Lake

The Dragonfly G4 comes with 13th-generation Intel Core processors, also known as Raptor Lake. HP has not specified which SKUs are included, but the laptop will benefit from the updated processor architecture.

The Dragonfly Folio G3 comes with Alder Lake processors, which are last-generation. It specifically comes with the Intel Core i7-1265U CPU, which should provide more than enough power for productivity tasks and general office work.

HP Dragonfly Folio G3. Image Credit (HP)

The Dragonfly G4 is unlikely to boast massively higher benchmarking scores than the Dragonfly Folio G3, look out for our full review for the skinny there, but the next-generation processor will bring improvements. This should make it the better option for those who want more power.

Dragonfly Folio G3 has a 2-in-1 design

The Dragonfly Folio G3 boasts a unique 2-in-1 design, with the display having the ability to be pulled forward and laid flat against the keyboard. You can use the touchscreen display like a tablet, or like a traditional clamshell laptop, giving it more diversity. 2-in-1 designs are best suited for those who like to watch media content — in its tablet form — or want to engage in doodling and creative works using the touchscreen.

HP Dragonfly G4. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Dragonfly G4 opted for a clamshell design. It does come with a 180-degree hinge, allowing it to be completely flattened out on a table. It does not come with a touchscreen display, limiting its potential as a casual creativity device.

Up to 2TB storage on the Dragonfly G4

The Dragonfly G4 comes with up to 2TB of storage, which is more than enough for productivity workers. This will allow users to save large work files or media content without needing to worry about investing in external hard drives.

HP Dragonfly Folio G3. Image Credit (HP)

The Dragonfly Folio G3 comes with up to 512GB of storage. This should be enough for most office workers, but it does not have nearly as much headroom as the Dragonfly G4.

Both feature Thunderbolt 4

Both the Dragonfly G4 and Dragonfly Folio G3 come with a wide port selection. The Dragonfly Folio G3 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, alongside a SIM card slot and an audio jack. The lack of HDMI and USB-A ports does limit it slightly, as you may need dongles to connect older peripherals.

HP Dragonfly G4. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Dragonfly G4 has an impressive port selection, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB-A input, HDMI 2.1, a Nano SIM slot and a combo headphone microphone jack. The HDMI 2.1 will provide an interface between audio and video sources, like another monitor, for improved productivity.