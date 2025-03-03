Honor Pad V9 vs 9: Should you upgrade?

Honor has just announced its latest tablet at MWC 2025 with the Honor Pad V9, a successor to last year’s Honor Pad 9.

We reviewed the Honor Pad 9 last year and gave the Android tablet a four-star rating and the top spot in our best cheap tablets guide. With that in mind, how does the tablet compare to the newly announced Honor Pad V9?

Although we haven’t reviewed the Pad V9 yet, we’ve compared its specs to the Pad 9 so you can decide whether or not you should upgrade. Keep reading to learn more about Honor Pad V9 vs Honor Pad 9.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor Pad V9 has an RRP of £399.99 for its 8GB and 256GB model.

Having launched last year, the Honor Pad 9 isn’t only cheaper than the new Pad V9 but you’re also more likely to find a deal on the tablet too. Currently, its RRP is £219.99 for 8GB and 256GB.

MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Elite vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipsets

Instead of opting for a Qualcomm chipset like the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 found in the Pad 9, Honor has gone for MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 Elite chipset this time round.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Honor Pad V9 yet, Honor explains the Dimensity 8350 Elite processor offers a “fully loaded super performance” for better multitasking, with a 20% CPU improvement and 3.3 times better AI comprehensiveness than the last generation.

Despite not being the latest and most premium Qualcomm chipset, it’s worth noting that we still found the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor to perform well during our time with the Pad 9, with everything from multi-tasking to less demanding games running with ease.

Honor Pad 9 on desk. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Honor Pad V9 has a larger battery

With a 10100mAh capacity, Honor promises the Pad V9 offers reliable “all-day power” with up to a whopping 80 days of standby.

While the Honor Pad 9 has a slightly smaller capacity of 8300mAh, we still hailed its battery life as being “solid, if unspectacular” as we found you can “reasonably expect a few movies on a single charge” and do some light gaming too.

We also found the Pad 9 boasts faster recharge times than the much more expensive iPad Air, taking just 93 minutes to get to 100%. With this in mind, we can hope that the Pad V9 boasts even faster speeds.

Honor Pad 9 has a larger screen

The Pad 9 sports a 12.1-inch display while the Pad V9 is slightly smaller at 11.5-inches, although the former is an IPS while the latter is an LCD with a higher resolution. We were impressed with the Pad 9’s screen overall, however we did note that its screen bezel was “noticeable enough to take a little bit of immersion away from watching a movie”.

Honor Pad V9 ships with Android 15

At the time of writing, the wait for Android 15 to become available across older, compatible devices seems almost never-ending. While last year’s Pad 9 should receive the Android 15 update at some point, Honor is yet to confirm when we can expect the update to land.

Fortunately, the Pad V9 ships with Android 15 installed, alongside the latest MagicOS 9 which Honor states “comes with a range of AI productive features” to deliver a more intelligent and user-friendly experience for users.

Honor Pad V9 is lighter

Despite its mightier battery capacity, the Pad V9 is considerably lighter than its Pad 9 counterpart and weighs just 475g compared to 555g. Even with that in mind, it’s worth pointing out that our reviewer found the Pad 9 easy to “read a book or browse the web without needing to set it down when your arms get tired”.

Not only is this something to keep in mind if you plan on travelling with the Pad V9 in tow, but its lightness also puts it in line with the 11-inch iPad Air which weighs slightly less at 462g.

Early Verdict

With a new processor, lighter design and Android 15 installed, the Honor Pad V9 seems geared up to take a space on our best tablet list. However, unlike its predecessor, it now sports a much higher price tag.

If you’re looking for an everyday tablet, for keeping you entertained on your commute or for light use then you might be better suited to the cheaper Honor Pad 9.

We’ll be sure to update this article once we’ve reviewed the Honor Pad V9.