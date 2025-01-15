Honor Magic 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Battle of the Androids

2025 may have just started but we’re already seeing huge flagship smartphone launches, including the Honor Magic 7 Pro and OnePlus 13.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro and OnePlus 13 are among the first Android smartphones to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, how do the handsets compare beyond this detail?

Though we haven’t tested the Honor Magic 7 Pro just yet, we have reviewed the OnePlus 13 prompting us to award the device a four-star rating. With this in mind, we’ve compared the specs of both phones and highlighted all the key points you need to know about below.

Pricing and availability

The Honor Magic 7 Pro is available as a 12GB + 512GB handset with an RRP of $999/£1099.99.

For a slightly cheaper option, the OnePlus 13 starts at $899.99/£899 for the 12GB + 256GB handset and rises to £999/$999.99 for the larger 16GB + 512GB model.

Both run on Snapdragon 8 Elite

Qualcomm launched its flagship mobile processor at the end of 2024, with the OnePlus 13 and Honor Magic 7 Pro among the first devices to sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The processor promises to be an upgrade from last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and sees a jump in CPU performance and upgraded GPU performance for better gaming support.

While we haven’t yet reviewed the Honor Magic 7 Pro, we have tested the OnePlus 13 and were blown away by the phone’s performance. In fact, our reviewer claimed that “when it comes to raw power and performance, you’re not likely going to find a more powerful phone than the OnePlus 13 for another 12 months.”

Its benchmark scores are jaw-dropping, with a Geekbench 6 single-core result of 3123 and a multi-core score of an unbelievable 9494, which blows even the iPhone 16 Pro Max out of the water.

With this in mind, we would expect the Honor Magic 7 Pro to boast similar power but we’ll have to wait and see.

Snapdragon 8 Elite information. Image Credit: Qualcomm

Honor Magic 7 Pro has a 200MP periscope telephoto lens

While both handsets have a 50MP main and 50MP ultrawide lens as part of their rear trio, the telephoto snappers differ. The OnePlus 13 sports a 50MP telephoto with 3x zoom while the Honor Magic 7 Pro boasts a massive 200MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom.

Considering last year’s Honor Magic 6 Pro sported a slightly lower 180MP periscope lens, which we concluded was “exceptional” and on par, if not slightly better, than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s lens, we would expect the Honor Magic 7 Pro to perform as well, if not better than its predecessor.

Of course, a larger resolution doesn’t necessarily reflect a better-quality camera. It’s also worth noting that we were left unimpressed by the OnePlus 13’s zoom capability and found the lens struggled to focus on subjects, resulting in blurry images.

OnePlus 13 has a larger battery

At 6000mAh, the OnePlus 13 surpasses even the 5270mAh battery in the Honor Magic 7 Pro. We were impressed with the OnePlus 13’s efficiency and found the battery rarely drained, even after a heavy day’s use.

Otherwise, both handsets support 100W wired charging. The Honor Magic 7 Pro also boasts 80W wireless support whereas the OnePlus 13 allows for 50W. With the two phones, you’ll need to invest in additional chargers to benefit from these speeds as neither manufacturer includes the equipment required to reach them in the box.

MagicOS vs OxygenOS

The Honor Magic 7 Pro runs on Honor’s MagicOS 9 built on Android 15. As we haven’t reviewed the OS yet, we’ll be wary to comment, however, we’d expect it not to be too dissimilar from MagicOS 8, the software that ran on the Magic 6 Pro.

The OnePlus 13 instead runs on OxygenOS which offers many customisable tools including the ability to adjust themes, icon sizes and enable the always-on display.

OnePlus 13 icon customisation. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Honor Magic 7 Pro has more AI features

While the OnePlus 13 does include AI tools that are specific to the handset (including Intelligent Search which searches through files on your phone to find answers to your prompts), most of its AI prowess is supplied via the built-in Google apps.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing considering Google’s AI toolkit is packed with useful features such as Circle to Search and Gemini. However, it’s worth pointing out that the Honor Magic 7 Pro does boast more AI-powered functions that are exclusive to the handset.

There’s Deepfake Detection, translation and Magic Portal, a feature that analyses messages and images to provide shortcuts to apps you might need. While the latter did launch with last year’s Magic 6 Pro, it wasn’t quite ready so we’re keen to see how Honor has enhanced it for the Honor Magic 7 Pro.

Magic Portal in MagicOS

Early verdict

The Honor Magic 7 Pro and OnePlus 13 are two seriously exciting smartphones that suggest 2025 is going to be a huge year for handsets. We’re expecting especially big things from the Honor Magic 7 Pro, as it sports the same powerful chipset as the OnePlus 13, alongside extra AI tools and a mighty 200MP telephoto lens.

We’ll be sure to update this article once we get our hands on the Honor Magic 7 Pro and compare our experience to our time with the OnePlus 13.