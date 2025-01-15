Honor Magic 7 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: Should you upgrade?

Honor has just launched its latest AI-infused flagship smartphone: the Magic 7 Pro.

While we haven’t spent time with the Magic 7 Pro yet, we have reviewed last year’s Honor Magic 6 Pro and gave the smartphone a glowing 4.5-star rating. With this in mind, we’ve compared the specs of the two handsets and highlighted the key differences below.

Keep reading to see how the new Magic 7 Pro initially measures up to the Magic 6 Pro.

Pricing and availability

The Honor Magic 7 Pro is available in three colours, Lunar Shadow Grey, Black and Breeze Blue, and has an RRP of £1099.99.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has the same RRP of £1099.99, however we expect this price to drop now its successor has officially launched. Plus, as it came out last year, you’re more likely to find a deal for the handset.

Otherwise, the smartphone is available in two colours: Black and Epi Green.

Honor Magic 7 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite

The Honor Magic 7 Pro is one of the first smartphones to run on Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Elite. With a second-gen 3nm SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite not only promises speedy performance and power, even during intense gaming sessions, but also supports AI capabilities.

Snapdragon 8 Elite

As we have yet to test the Honor Magic 7 Pro, we’ll hold off from giving a definitive statement on the handset’s performance. Having said that, we have reviewed the OnePlus 13, which sports the processor, and were seriously blown away by its raw power. With this in mind, we expect the Magic 7 Pro to boast the same top-level ability.

On the other hand, the Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on the previous flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which we hailed as “an absolute performance beast that’s capable of handling just about anything I could throw at it.”

Thanks to their respective processors, both smartphones offer powerful GenAI tools including Magic Portal which can analyse messages, images and other content to provide shortcuts to apps you might need. For example, if someone texts you an address, you’ll receive a shortcut to directions via Maps.

It’s worth noting that when we reviewed the Magic 6 Pro last year, this tool wasn’t quite ready, so we’re keen to see how Honor has enhanced it for the Honor Magic 7 Pro.

Otherwise, the Magic 7 Pro also boasts numerous other AI tools including Deepfake detection, a translation tool and there’s even Google Gemini built-in too.

Honor Magic 7 Pro displaying Magic Portal. Image credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 Pro has a 200MP periscope telephoto lens

While both devices have three rear lenses which include a 50MP main and 50MP ultrawide, the Honor Magic 7 Pro has increased its periscope telephoto lens from 180MP 2.5x to 200MP 3x.

Considering we were seriously blown away with the Magic 6 Pro’s periscope lens and found its zoom performance to be even better than the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra thanks to its comparable levels of detail with more true-to-life colour tuning, the fact Honor has enhanced the lens this time around is promising.

Honor Magic Pro 6 cameras. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Honor Magic 7 Pro supports faster charging

Although the Honor Magic 7 Pro benefits from faster charging than its predecessor, with support for both 100W wired and 80W wireless speeds, its battery capacity is actually lower at 5270mAh compared to 5600mAh.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro alternatively supports 80W wired SuperCharge and 66W wireless charging, which we found enabled the handset to get from 0-100% in just 45 minutes. The caveat for both handsets is that Honor doesn’t include a compatible charger, so to benefit from their speedy ability, you’ll need to invest in this separately.

Honor Magic 7 Pro has both an IP68 and IP69 rating

In what’s looking to be a trend for smartphones in 2025, the Honor Magic 7 Pro doesn’t just make do with IP68 but it also sports an IP69 rating too. The Magic 6 Pro, by comparison, has a sole IP68 rating.

Both IP68 and IP69 ratings means the device in question is dust-tight, however the difference here is with their water-resistance. While IP68 reflects that an electronic device can withstand continuous immersion in water, IP69 means it’s protected from exposure to high pressure and high temperature water jets.

Although certainly a nice-to-have feature, how useful the ability for a smartphone to sport an IP69 rating is debatable, and really IP68 should be sufficient enough for most people.

Early verdict

With a new chipset, upgraded periscope camera and fast charging support, the Honor Magic 7 Pro looks to be a promising successor to last year’s Honor flagship. However, considering the Magic 6 Pro was impressive and earned a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, we’re not sure whether the 7 Pro would make for an immediate upgrade to those who own the older device.

We’ll update this versus once we test the Magic 7 Pro and give a more conclusive verdict.