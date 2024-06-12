Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro: What’s new with Honor’s latest smartphones?

Honor has just announced its newest smartphone lineup in Europe which includes the Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro.

Even though both phones are designed to be successors to last year’s Honor 90, they still offer very different propositions to anyone looking to upgrade.

Read on to learn more about how Honor’s two latest phones compare.

The Honor 200 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

The Honor 200 Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform which Honor promises will help the handset achieve “a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz, guaranteeing seamless graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness”.

In comparison, the Honor 200 runs on the slightly older Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Although we haven’t reviewed the Honor 200 yet, we have tested its processor in the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and concluded that it provided “solid everyday experience”, but you’ll notice a lack of power when gaming.

The Honor 200 Pro has PWM Dimming

The Honor 200 Pro boasts 3840Hz PWM Dimming which is a clever and useful feature as it allows for a strain-free watching experience even in dimly lit conditions.

Otherwise, both the 200 and 200 Pro feature Natural Tone 2.0 which helps to optimise the display colour, based on ambient light. Both handsets also include a clever AI-powered circadian night display which adjusts the colour temperature of the screen in order to regulate blue light and even boost melatonin at night. Honor claims the latter can even help to improve your sleep quality.

Both have AI-powered camera software

Honor states that the 200 Series “revolutionises AI-Powered Portrait Photography, with a Studio Harcourt Collaboration” which is a Parisian photography house.

The Honor 200 series has been “equipped with advanced hardware and meticulously co-engineered AI-powered software” and feature a 50MP main lens and a 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera which Honor explains is able to provide “better light sensing” ensuring “clear and true capture of distant objects with exceptional details”.

In addition, the 200 Pro has an AI-enhanced Portrait Engine which “empowers users to capture unique, distinctive portraits on their smartphones effortlessly”.

As these are all undoubtedly big claims, check back here after we’ve tested both phones to get a difinitive look at how they compare.

Both have supercharge capabilities

In true Honor fashion, both the 200 and 200 Pro boast claims of supercharge capabilities. Supported by their respective 5200mAh silicon-carbon batteries, the 200 Pro claims this will offer up to 61-hours of continuous music streaming on a single charge.

Both handsets support 100W Wired Honor Supercharge and 66W Wireless Supercharge too, with the 200 Pro promising that users can fully charge their device in “only 41 minutes”.

The Honor 200 Pro is more expensive

Naturally as the Pro model, it’s unsurprising that the 200 Pro has a higher RRP of £699.99 compared to the 200’s RRP of £499.99.

Both handsets are available to order today from Honor’s website and pre-order through major retailers on 21st June with general sale launching on the 26th June.