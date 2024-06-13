Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor 200 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Honor recently announced the Honor 200 Pro, the successor to the Honor 90 and the first Honor Pro model to enter the European market. 

Unlike the midrange Honor 90 and the new Honor 200, the 200 Pro is ready to go up against lower-tier flagship phones like the Google Pixel 8, Xiaomi 14 – and the Samsung Galaxy S24

Keep reading to learn how the Honor 200 Pro compares to this year’s Samsung Galaxy S24. 

The Honor 200 Pro is ideal for snapping stylised portraits 

With the Honor 200 Pro, Honor has teamed up with Parisian portrait photographers Studio Harcourt to deliver three exclusive portrait mode effects. 

These three effects include Harcourt Classic, which recreates the studio’s famous black-and-white style with a shallow depth of field and accentuated lens flares. There are also two colour options, Harcourt Colour and Harcourt Vibrant. Harcourt Colour offers warm tones and a vintage look, whereas Harcourt Vibrant has more of a typical portrait mode appearance. 

The three portrait modes work with the main and telephoto cameras, so you can’t snap any Harcourt-style selfies with the front camera this time. 

The back of the Honor 200 Pro
Honor 200 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy S24 can capture 8K video 

The Samsung Galaxy S24, on the other hand, offers a higher resolution when it comes to video. 

Where the Honor 200 Pro is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 60fps, the Galaxy S24 can shoot up to 8K at 30fps. The phone also supports 4K at up to 60fps and 1080p at up to 240fps. 

The Honor 200 Pro has a bigger and brighter screen 

If you’re looking for the biggest, brightest display of the two, the Honor 200 Pro is your winner. 

The phone has a large 6.78-inch OLED display with a 2700 x 1224 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4000 nits of peak brightness. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a smaller 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, though you can opt for the similar Galaxy S24 Plus for a bigger screen. The Galaxy S24 has a slightly lower but still FHD+ 2340 x 1080 resolution, the same 120Hz refresh rate as the Honor 200 Pro, and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. This is lower than the Honor 200 Pro but still very bright, allowing for good visibility outdoors and great-looking HDR content. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 in hand
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 packs a flagship chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the more powerful of the two phones – at least in the US where the phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The Honor 200 Pro, meanwhile, packs the rather confusingly-named Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The main difference this “s” makes is that the 8s Gen 3 is a slightly less powerful, more affordable version of the flagship 8 Gen 3. 

In our reviewer’s experience, the Honor 200 Pro felt just as snappy as any 8 Gen 3-powered phone. However, the benchmark scores of the 8s Gen 3 are more comparable with the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, especially when it comes to graphical performance. 

Of course, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy S24 doesn’t even run on the 8 Gen 3 here in the UK. Instead, the phone is powered by the Exynos 2400. We didn’t notice any major disparity between the two in our initial benchmarking tests, though we can now confirm that the 8 Gen 3 model is more powerful than the Exynos.

