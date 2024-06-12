Honor 200 Pro vs Honor 90: A massive upgrade where it counts

There’s quite a bit that separates the Honor 90 from the all-new Honor 200 Pro. Here’s all you need to know.

Last year’s Honor 90 was a solid handset that brought plenty of great features to the mid-range arena, boasting an AMOLED display that wiped the floor with most similarly priced options from Google and Samsung.

This time around, Honor has launched not one but two successors to that handset in the form of the Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro. Of the two, it’s the Pro version that’s undoubtedly going to draw the most attention, particularly to anyone looking to upgrade.

To know how the Honor 200 Pro and the Honor 90 differ, keep reading on.

There’s an all-new camera partnership

On paper, the Honor 200 Pro’s main camera sounds like a downgrade from that of the Honor 90, diving from a 200MP snapper to just 50MP. Of course, anyone who’s kept their finger on the smartphone pulse already knows that higher megapixel counts don’t automatically translate to better photos, and Honor’s given the 200 Pro a boost where computational processing is concerned.

This has been achieved via a collaboration with Parisian photography studio, Studio Harcourt, which now offers up several SH-inspired modes that allows you to recreate the same style of portrait photography without the expensive kit typically involved. Just take a look at one of the portrait shots from our Honor 200 Pro review to see the collaboration in action.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A new chipset generation

The Honor 90 was no slouch in everyday use, but its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated chip definitely left some room for improvement. Honor clearly felt the same way because for the 200 Pro, it’s taken the leap to the next generation of Qualcomm chips for better performance.

The Honor 200 Pro now comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 inside, which is designed as a slightly less powerful version of the full-fat 8 Gen 3 found in pricier phones. Even so, it should lead to a noticeable performance bump over the Honor 90, and could be worth the investment alone if your current handset is starting to feel out of date.

Big battery gains in three areas

In our testing, we were able to get up to two days of use from the Honor 90 which is still quite a rare thing on the smartphone market these days, and it helped to alleviate any sense of battery anxiety, particularly when paired with the super fast 66W wired charging. For the 200 Pro however, Honor’s gone all in on battery improvements.

Not only is the new cell bigger than before (5200mAh instead of 5000mAh), but the device now has 66W wireless charging, something that was completely absent before. Wired charging has also jumped up to 100W, meaning that you can now reach a full charge from a dead battery in under an hour. Fantastic news if you’re ever in a hurry.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Honor 200 Pro costs a fair bit more

As you may have guessed, the Honor 200 Pro is aiming for a slightly more affluent market than that of the Honor 90. Looking to compete with entry-level flagships like the Galaxy S24 and the Pixel 8, the Honor 200 Pro is priced at £699.

That’s quite a bit more than the original £449 asking price of the Honor 90, but with the amount of improvements that have been added here, it does seem as though Honor has done a fair amount to justify that price bump.