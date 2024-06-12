Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor 200 Pro vs Honor 90: A massive upgrade where it counts

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

There’s quite a bit that separates the Honor 90 from the all-new Honor 200 Pro. Here’s all you need to know.

Last year’s Honor 90 was a solid handset that brought plenty of great features to the mid-range arena, boasting an AMOLED display that wiped the floor with most similarly priced options from Google and Samsung.

This time around, Honor has launched not one but two successors to that handset in the form of the Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro. Of the two, it’s the Pro version that’s undoubtedly going to draw the most attention, particularly to anyone looking to upgrade.

To know how the Honor 200 Pro and the Honor 90 differ, keep reading on.

There’s an all-new camera partnership

On paper, the Honor 200 Pro’s main camera sounds like a downgrade from that of the Honor 90, diving from a 200MP snapper to just 50MP. Of course, anyone who’s kept their finger on the smartphone pulse already knows that higher megapixel counts don’t automatically translate to better photos, and Honor’s given the 200 Pro a boost where computational processing is concerned.

This has been achieved via a collaboration with Parisian photography studio, Studio Harcourt, which now offers up several SH-inspired modes that allows you to recreate the same style of portrait photography without the expensive kit typically involved. Just take a look at one of the portrait shots from our Honor 200 Pro review to see the collaboration in action.

Honor 200 Pro
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A new chipset generation

The Honor 90 was no slouch in everyday use, but its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated chip definitely left some room for improvement. Honor clearly felt the same way because for the 200 Pro, it’s taken the leap to the next generation of Qualcomm chips for better performance.

The Honor 200 Pro now comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 inside, which is designed as a slightly less powerful version of the full-fat 8 Gen 3 found in pricier phones. Even so, it should lead to a noticeable performance bump over the Honor 90, and could be worth the investment alone if your current handset is starting to feel out of date.

Big battery gains in three areas

In our testing, we were able to get up to two days of use from the Honor 90 which is still quite a rare thing on the smartphone market these days, and it helped to alleviate any sense of battery anxiety, particularly when paired with the super fast 66W wired charging. For the 200 Pro however, Honor’s gone all in on battery improvements.

Not only is the new cell bigger than before (5200mAh instead of 5000mAh), but the device now has 66W wireless charging, something that was completely absent before. Wired charging has also jumped up to 100W, meaning that you can now reach a full charge from a dead battery in under an hour. Fantastic news if you’re ever in a hurry.

The back of the Honor 200 Pro
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Honor 200 Pro costs a fair bit more

As you may have guessed, the Honor 200 Pro is aiming for a slightly more affluent market than that of the Honor 90. Looking to compete with entry-level flagships like the Galaxy S24 and the Pixel 8, the Honor 200 Pro is priced at £699.

That’s quite a bit more than the original £449 asking price of the Honor 90, but with the amount of improvements that have been added here, it does seem as though Honor has done a fair amount to justify that price bump.

You might like…

Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro: What’s new with Honor’s latest smartphones?

Honor 200 vs Honor 200 Pro: What’s new with Honor’s latest smartphones?

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini: How do the AI models compare?

Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini: How do the AI models compare?

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 vs Elite 8 Active Gen 2: What’s new?

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 vs Elite 8 Active Gen 2: What’s new?

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) vs MacBook Pro: How do they compare?

Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) vs MacBook Pro: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Xbox Series X All Digital vs Xbox Series X: Comparing the two consoles

Xbox Series X All Digital vs Xbox Series X: Comparing the two consoles

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Era 100: Battle of the wireless speakers

Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Era 100: Battle of the wireless speakers

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words