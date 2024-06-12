Honor 200 Pro vs Google Pixel 8: Which Android smartphone is better for you?

Honor has announced that its newest Android smartphone, the Honor 200 Pro, will be available in Europe.

How does the Honor 200 Pro compare to Google’s flagship Pixel 8? We’ve compared the specs of both handsets so you can understand the differences between the two Android smartphones.

Tensor G3 chip vs Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor

The Google Pixel 8 runs on Google’s latest Tensor G3 chip. Launched alongside the Pixel 8 series, the Tensor G3 prioritises AI capability over sheer power and performance and supports the running of Google’s AI features, including Circle to Search.

Instead the Honor 200 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor which is one of the newest offerings from Qualcomm. The processor, although not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, promises to deliver the most sought-after 8-series capabilities to more Android flagships smartphones and includes support for generative AI features too.

The Honor 200 Pro has three rear cameras

Photography is a huge focus of the 200 Pro with Honor promising to “revolutionise AI-powered portrait photography” alongside its trio of cameras at the rear, including 50MP main, 50MP 2.5x telephoto and 12MP ultrawide lenses.

Honor collaborated with legendary Paris photography house, Studio Harcourt, to enhance the 200 Pro’s capabilities to recreate studio-level portraits. We found in our review that the results of the Harcourt Classic filter, which “recreates the studio’s famous black-and-white portrait style” to be “much more impressive” than expected.

We also found the main sensor of the 200 Pro to be the most impressive but “you can expect rich vibrant colours that match across all the cameras”.

In comparison, the Pixel 8 has a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Although this may not sound as impressive as the 200 Pro, we were impressed with the Pixel 8’s camera with our reviewer concluding it is “capable of taking some truly stunning photos”.

Honor 200 Pro has supercharge capabilities

When it comes to battery, the Honor 200 Pro promises to surpass the capabilities of the Pixel 8. Firstly, the 200 Pro boasts a hefty 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery capacity whereas the Pixel 8’s capacity is just 4575mAh. The latter is actually unusual, as most Android smartphones have at least a 5000mAh battery.

We found the Pixel 8 took 80 minutes to charge from 0-100% using the 27W wired support. Although this sounds fairly reasonable, the 200 Pro promises to almost halve this thanks to its impressive 100W wired Honor Supercharge, and fully charges this in only 41 minutes.

Both handsets also support wireless charging, with the Pixel 8 offering up to 18W and the 200 Pro boasting a massive 66W.

Both are available now

You can get your hands on both the Pixel 8 and 200 Pro now in the UK and across Europe. Both have an RRP of £699, however as the Pixel 8 is the older of the two you can almost definitely grab it for a cheaper price.

The 200 Pro is available in three colours including Ocean Cyan, Moonlight White and Black, and the Pixel 8 is available in four colours including Mint, Hazel, Rose and Obsidian.