Hisense Canvas TV vs Samsung Frame: What’s the difference?

Hisense promises to redefine the television experience with its Canvas TV, which is says “harmoniously blends art, personalisation and premium picture quality”.

The Canvas TV is similar to Samsung’s The Frame in many ways, as both offer a stylish alternative to a standard TV and can display various artworks when not used in a traditional manner.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Hisense Canvas TV yet, we did review The Frame 2022 and gave the screen a solid four-star review. With this in mind, we’ve compared the specs of the Hisense Canvas TV to Samsung’s The Frame TV and highlighted the key differences and features below.

The Hisense Canvas TV is cheaper

It’s worth mentioning that the Hisense Canvas TV isn’t currently available in the UK, and we don’t know if or when it will be. Instead it’s available in the US with a starting RRP of $999 for the 55-inch and $1299 for the 65-inch model.

The Samsung Frame is available globally but is more expensive than the Hisense Canvas, with the 55-inch model starting at £1399 / $1499.99 and the 65-inch costing £1799 / $1999.99.

Tizen vs Google TV

The two smart TVs have different operating systems, with the Hisense Canvas using Google TV and The Frame, perhaps unsurprisingly, using Tizen.

Part-owned by Samsung, Tizen is a smart TV platform that allows users to download popular streaming apps, control their smart home devices and use either the Alexa, Google or Bixby voice assistant all via their TV.

Google TV is another smart TV platform which works in a similar way to Tizen, allowing users to download streaming apps and control their smart home devices from their television. Naturally as a Google product, it’s more limited in terms of its voice assistant capabilities and supports Google Assistant. The Hisense Canvas does allow you to join video calls from the comfort of your sofa too, thanks to Google Meet compatibility.

The Hisense Canvas TV has a higher refresh rate

The Hisense Canvas TV boasts a refresh rate of up to 144Hz which allows viewers to experience smooth and fluid motion, regardless of the content type.

On the other hand, both the 43-inch and 50-inch Samsung Frame TVs feature a 50Hz refresh rate while the 55-inch and higher TVs have a larger 100Hz rate.

Hisense Canvas TV

Samsung has an optional Art Store subscription

Both have a dedicated Art Mode, which automatically sets the TV to display art or even your own images when the TV is not on. While the Hisense Canvas is pre-loaded with numerous art pieces, such as abstract, modern and renaissance styles, the Samsung Frame has a paid-for Art Store subscription which allows you to curate your own personal art collection from over 2500 pieces of artwork, including pieces in art museums across the world.

This Art Store subscription costs either £3.99 per month of £39.99 annually.

Samsung The Frame displaying Art Store

The Samsung Frame is available in more sizes

The Samsung Frame has multiple size options, making it a more versatile choice for different households, whereas the Hisense Canvas TV is limited with just two sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch.

Samsung’s The Frame (2024) however is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch models.

Even so, both displays have a glare-free, matte display and are QLED 4K screens fitted with Quantum Dot technology which ensures higher peak brightness and better colour accuracy.